Daily Horoscope: January 31, 2024

Bright ideas are coming forth as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius at 1:07 AM. We’re finding constructive ways to move through conflict—instead of avoiding it—as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn at 9:00 PM. Opportunities to align our actions with our words are arising.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Negotiating a fair deal could be tricky as the moon in Libra clashes with Mars in Capricorn. A boss or partner may feel skeptical or on high alert encouraging you to take a diplomatic approach. Soft power is your best bet today!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Things could really go your way today as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. You might find the perfect balance between your work and daily routines or connect with people in your field that could offer helpful advice.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

A sense of compassion feeds your creativity as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. A selfless goal is generating brilliant ideas. You might feel flooded by inspiring thoughts, so be sure to jot them down for implementation later.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Intimate feelings may be revealed and vulnerable conversations could be taking place as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. There might be as much friction as there is chemistry in your personal life as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn. You may be figuring out the Goldilocks ratio between proximity and distance within your relationships, resulting in a dance of “come hither, go away”.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Supportive conversations are taking place as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Partners and close companions could offer just the words you need to hear. They might have experience or information that helps you better understand something or improves your quality of work.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You could find yourself occupied with a list of improvements you’d like to make to your lifestyle as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Making more space for fun, pleasure, and fulfilling relationships is likely top of the list. Creative solutions could be arriving.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re feeling social and creatively inspired as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Fitting in time for fun with friends or your children (if you have them) could be high on your to-do list. Emotions might be running a bit hotter as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn. A desire to relax may compete with unfinished work or chores needing to be done, encouraging you to find a balance between self-care and fulfillment of responsibilities. It might be hard to enjoy the former without the latter.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your mind is busy and your psychic senses are activated as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Messages from teachers or ancestors could appear in your dreams. Keep a journal by your bed.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could be tracking some interesting trends through your social sphere as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. You may be learning where to find, and how to identify, something of higher quality.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your grace and intelligence shine through and people are attentive to what you have to say as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius. Someone could mistake your kindness for weakness and be quickly corrected as the moon clashes with Mars in Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might find yourself trying to unravel spiritual or philosophical mysteries or define what your own needs for balance look like as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in your sign, Aquarius. Self-discovery and an understanding of what motivates you can arise through deep reflection, or through a dream.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You could be weighing the value of a relationship or contemplating a judgment as the moon in Libra connects with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging you to seek out trusted allies or counselors and make space for reflection. You might find yourself running over this within your dreams.