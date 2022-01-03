Daily Horoscope: January 4, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects us to social dynamics and the unspoken rules of communication. Quick changes must be made as the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 1:24 PM, bringing a detour. We are aware of consequences and responsibilities as the moon meets serious Saturn at 1:43 PM. There is an opportunity to address what you want to happen, though, as the moon connects with action planet Mars at 7:44 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re doing everything you can to help your friends, but you might be seeing the limit of your actions as the moon clashes with Uranus and meets Saturn, planet of boundaries. If you are able to talk about what you want to do with a second party, you can join forces to make it happen as the moon connects with your planetary ruler, Mars.

Taurus

You’re being seen by the public, and maybe acting out of the ordinary since there is a potential to be witnessed, as the moon in your fame sector clashes with Uranus, planet of surprises. You’re able to figure out how to ask for what you want as the moon connects with action planet Mars, creating a clear path for action.

Gemini

Your mind is active with a lot of conflicting and dynamic ideas as the moon clashes with inventive Uranus. There can be some heaviness and an awareness of consequences as the moon meet serious Saturn. You’re figuring out how to work with others and coming up with a partner strategy as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Cancer

You’re getting a better understanding of intimacy with the moon in a tender and psychic sector of your chart. The moon meets with serious Saturn, which could make you feel as if things are lacking. This is a time to work through fears and reservations. The things that hold us back are ideas, which are always changing.

Leo

The moon is in your chart’s house of partnerships, bringing your awareness to the commitments that you’ve made to other people. The moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and the way that these relationships look are being challenged by things coming out of left-field! Passions flow as the moon connects with fiery Mars.

Virgo

You’re making it happen as best you can, as the moon transits your chart’s house of lifestyle and routine. You have immense willpower to practice self-discipline as the moon meets Saturn, the planet of restrictions. The moon connect with action planet Mars, too, so the things that you want to make happen can happen, especially with the help of a collaborator.

Libra

You take the things that you enjoy very seriously, Libra. You only have time for things that are intellectually nourishing and cool enough as the moon meets Saturn, the planet of boundaries. Talk about the things that turn you on and get you going, whether that’s in art or relationships, as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Scorpio

You’re tending to your private affairs as the moon moves through your chart’s domestic sector. You can be addressing things that spontaneously come up in a partner or relative’s life as the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Your own limits to your energy and willingness to put yourself out there are made clear as the moon meets serious Saturn.

Sagittarius

There is so much to learn about and listen to with the moon in an intellectual sector of your chart. The moon meets serious Saturn, bringing your attention to your commitments, written and spoken. The moon connects with Mars in your sign right now, helping you make a game plan and even bringing some team members to get your course of action in motion.

Capricorn

With the moon in your chart’s house of personal finances and resources, you’re looking at some numbers. These numbers fluctuate and have a new way of materializing as the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention. The moon meets your planetary ruler, Saturn, which could feel like there’s never enough, or it can help you find the appropriate containers for it all. Put some funky flowers in a vase, so to speak.

Aquarius

You’re connecting to your body and some deep feelings with the moon in your sign. There can be mood swings or even surprise reactions as the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Make a promise to yourself as the moon meets with Saturn. You will definitely keep it. You’re putting these plans in motion, chasing the dream, as the moon connects with Mars.

Pisces

You might be in the mood to ghost or not show up with the moon in a very secretive and low key place in your chart. You can always express your limits, especially as the moon meets with Saturn, making it comfortable for you to say no. The moon connects with Mars, which helps you formulate a backup plan with someone very powerful.

