Daily Horoscope: January 4, 2024

Ambitions get kicked up a few notches as Mars enters Capricorn at 9:58 AM. Stamina, strength, and courage reach a peak, helping us gain steam toward our goals early on this year! Communication is friendly and we’re looking for intellectual stimulation as the moon in Libra links up with Mercury in Sagittarius at 5:25 PM. It’s a lovely time for dates and quality time with friends, lovers, and partners.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re conquering fears and setting new standards for yourself as your planetary ruler, Mars, enters Capricorn. You might be reaching some career peaks over the coming weeks!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You could start closing some gaps and making significant progress toward your highest goals as Mars enters its favorite place, earth sign Capricorn. A hefty deal of knowledge could make its way to you, changing your course of direction and beliefs about what’s possible… you’re moving up! It’s an auspicious time to consider higher education options, apprenticeship opportunities, and travel to places that put the grand scheme of life into perspective.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The drive to succeed and shift your life’s direction intensifies as the planet of action, Mars, enters Capricorn. You could find yourself deep in negotiation, restructuring agreements, and transforming the way you engage with the public. The build-up of energy that fuels your ambitions may also call for some release. Steamy passion can surface today as the moon in Libra mingles with your planetary ruler Mercury in Sagittarius.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You’re willing to go the extra mile to meet people where they are, metaphorically and literally, as Mars enters Capricorn. Empowering intimacy could be unfolding and your long-term goals are taking you new places as relationships inspire you to mature in new ways.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Inspiration to cultivate longevity arrives as Mars enters Capricorn, and you’re making some constructive changes to your daily routines and habits. A more rigorous physical regimen could be unfolding, helping you strengthen muscles you didn’t know were there, including your capacity to fight for others. You might be more conscientious about time management now and adapt your schedule to make the most of each day.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your vitality is oozing out of you as Mars enters Capricorn, finding you inspired to materialize your passions and make significant impressions on partners and those closest to you. In other words, you might be showing off quite a bit under this transit, perhaps demonstrating your own version of a mating dance or inviting others to join you for some invigorating fun!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

A boost in stamina arrives as Mars enters Capricorn, giving you the strength, motivation, and energy to get home projects and responsibilities checked off. Tension might build with family or roommates during this transit, encouraging you to stay on top of routines and rituals that offer stability and avoid procrastinating conflict resolution when the tough stuff comes up. The moon in Libra connects with Mercury in Sagittarius today, inviting you to talk about upcoming schedule changes or communicate about habits and routines that will be integrated soon.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your ideas are being molded into something more concrete as your planetary ruler, Mars, enters Capricorn, inviting you to consider committing to a passion project or spending more energy and time developing what’s trying to take form. Focused mental energy is encouraging an interest or hobby to become something of lasting substance.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Security and material stability are motivating you to push for more gains as Mars enters Capricorn. Discussions about a raise or increasing your fees to better reflect your worth and development of skill could take place over the coming weeks. You also might be outlining new financial goals to offer more support to your home and family.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An influx of energy greets you as Mars enters your sign, its favorite place to be, boosting your motivation and drive. Your schedule can start taking new shape and you could find yourself taking time management to impressive levels during this transit. With more physical energy at your disposal during this period, you might find that getting in some miles or dedicating some space in your daily agenda to exercise can help with mental fatigue and blocks. Get outside and around your neighborhood if you can.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Finding value in hardships is something that comes with maturity and wisdom, and you could be recognizing that in yourself as Mars enters Capricorn. Insecurities and unmet needs may ask you to reflect on what’s most important and set some boundaries in order to show up with integrity. The next six weeks are a period of heavy spiritual lifting that will find you more resilient and aware of your self-worth by the end of it, though if you find yourself confronted with your inner critic, listen to what it has to say without believing the personal bits it might try to peg on you. There’s some precious substance in that mud somewhere.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Your community and allies are pitching in, helping you gain momentum and steam toward your aspirations as Mars enters Capricorn. People are seeing that you’re willing to fight for them, and you’re being made aware that the feeling is mutual. Major feats can be accomplished over the next six weeks, even if that is on a smaller scale than your highest dreams. Take heart, Pisces!