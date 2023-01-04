Daily Horoscope: January 5, 2023

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer at 9:15 AM, inspiring us to express ourselves creatively, connect with our feelings, and focus on self care. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:43 AM, which can find us eager to step out of our comfort zone. Big emotions may surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 12:50 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to home and family as the moon enters Cancer. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing an unexpected development in your career! The moon squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, encouraging you to reflect deeply on your emotional needs.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication kicks up as the moon enters Cancer. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you embarking on an exciting, unexpected new adventure! Keep your plans flexible: The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you not to overbook yourself.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Cancer, which can bring your focus to themes like money, security, and comfort. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an emotional breakthrough!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign, Cancer, encouraging you to take care of your emotional needs. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you making unexpected social connections!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring productivity and creative solutions to everyday problems.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your attention may turn to your social life as the moon enters Cancer. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun and adventure! You may find yourself delighted by a new hobby.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer, which can bring your focus to your career. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, and you could be making a big change in your personal life. You may suddenly feel ready to let go of the past in some significant way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way! The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with someone unexpected. Chance meetings may take place! Surprising news might be shared.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Cancer, which may find you eager to settle a debt. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and there may be exciting developments concerning work or money. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring creativity and romance!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, encouraging connection. You may learn more about a partner’s perspective or experiences. The sun in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You can be focused on taking care of your to-do list today as the moon enters Cancer. The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you making big changes at home. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring deep conversations.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. It’s a fantastic time to flirt and have fun!. Exciting social connections can form as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.