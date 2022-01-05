Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2022

The moon in Pisces mingles with the planet of unpredictability, Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, at 2:04 PM, which could bring a change of plans, surprising news, or unexpected emotions. The moon in Pisces inspires an expansive energy as we explore new possibilities!

All times ET.

Aries

Your intuition may be especially strong today, Aries, as may your imagination as the moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus. The boost in creativity can bode well for problem solving!

Taurus

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your social life today, and you may be having surprising conversations or unexpected interactions as the moon mingles with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and creativity flows as the moon mingles with brilliant Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer

While Cancers may have a reputation for being cautious homebodies, the moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, inspiring adventure and experimentation!

Leo

Exciting ideas can push things forward in your career today as the moon in creative water sign Pisces mingles with brilliant Uranus in Taurus. You may be surprising people today!

Virgo

Inspiring conversations and surprising news may take place today as the moon in your opposite sign Pisces connects with electric Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra

A brilliant solution can be found today as the moon in creative Pisces mingles with genius Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected help may come your way!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring creativity and romance! You could connect with someone unexpected, or a partner may have surprising news as the moon mingles with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your home and family life, and you’re eager to shake-up your everyday routine as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

Exciting conversations can take place today as the moon in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. Unexpected fun might arrive, too!

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on money today, and it connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, finding you reflecting on what sort of upgrades you want to invest in at home.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, and it connects with wildcard Uranus, currently in Taurus, which could bring some surprising information your way!

