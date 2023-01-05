Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2023

We can feel eager to break out of our usual routines as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:30 PM. The full moon in Cancer takes place at 6:08 PM and big emotions surface! Information may come to light as the moon opposes Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 8:36 PM. Greater balance between our private and professional lives is created as a result of the emotions that arise during this full moon. The past and future can interact with each other in some remarkable way, as traditions transform and expectations adjust.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today’s full moon in Cancer can find you rebalancing things at home and at work. You could be letting go of the past in some significant way. Astrologers often highlight Aries’s toughness, but you’re connecting with your soft side in a big way at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Important information may be shared during this full moon in Cancer. Cancer is a highly intuitive water sign, and this full moon encourages you to connect with your inner voice, too!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Today’s full moon can find you taking a new approach to finances. You could be reorganizing your belongings or thinking about wealth, abundance, and comfort in a new way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Today’s full moon is in your zodiac sign, Cancer, and big emotions may surface! You may reach an important turning point in your relationships. Collaboration is a key theme at this time. Be honest with yourself about your emotional needs, and don’t settle for less than you require.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Cancer calls you to slow down, rest, and connect with your intuition. Explore your imagination, dear Leo! Take a break from your everyday routine. You might be breaking an old habit at this time, too.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You may reach an important turning point in your social life today thanks to the full moon in Cancer. A project or goal might also be completed at this time. Cancer is often regarded as emotionally sensitive, but you’re feeling quite logical and detached from the issues you’re working through during this full moon!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Cancer can find you completing an important life goal. An important achievement may take place! Striking a healthier work-life balance is also a key theme for you at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A conversation may reach an important climax during today’s full moon in fellow water sign Cancer. You could have a profound realization about the world today! A journey may reach a turning point, perhaps ending or heading in a new direction.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in Cancer can find you settling a debt or approaching money with a partner in a new way. You could be releasing the past in some significant way, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s full moon is in your opposite sign Cancer, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, dear Capricorn! A situation between you and someone significant may reach a climax. This is a powerful time to learn more about someone else’s perspective.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Today’s full moon in Cancer can find you switching up your routine in some significant way or perhaps ending an old habit. You could be wrapping up a project at this time. Cancer is the zodiac sign of nourishment and care, making this a powerful moment to reflect on wellness.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s full moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You may have an exciting interaction with a crush, or connect with a romantic partner on a deep level. You might also release an art project or find inspiration in unexpected places.