Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2025

The Sun forms two coinciding but contradicting alignments today. The first is a favorable sextile with Saturn, and the second is a tense square with Makemake. These alignments suggest a disconnect from our inner voices and innermost environments due to our responsibilities and obligations. Working hard can have plenty of benefits, but it holds the potential for just as many downsides. The stars urge us to be wary of striking a healthy balance today. An auspicious trine between the waxing crescent Moon and Mars retrograde reinforces this need to slow down and recalibrate. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde forms a harmonious trine with the waxing crescent Moon, indicating a positive connection to feelings of rest and rejuvenation. This lunar phase typically urges us forward, pushing us toward goals we made in the previous week’s new Moon. With Mars retrograde in the mix, these calls for action might be more of a call to find in-action, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms an auspicious trine with Haumea as your ruling planet continues its trek further through Pisces. Instinctual Haumea lends a helping hand with decisions pertaining to our financial or personal well-being. Listen to your gut, Taurus. You have a far better grasp on this situation than you’re giving yourself credit for. Your hard work will pay off soon enough.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Neptune create a tense square today, signaling conflict or challenge within areas of intellect and understanding. Under this arduous alignment, it will become easier to misunderstand, catastrophize, and, on the more “positive” end of the spectrum, romanticize. Assumptions in any situation are risky enough on their own. The Mercury-Neptune square increases their capability to wreak havoc. Tread carefully.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Mars retrograde in Aries and on the cusp of Leo and your celestial domain. You’ve been giving a lot in your relationships lately, Cancer. This cosmic alignment suggests it might be time to start waiting for others to start reciprocating the love and support you so willingly dole out to them.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun flies in two coinciding but contradictory alignments. A sextile between your ruling celestial body and Saturn suggests more positive returns on work, responsibilities, and other pertinent obligations. But a square between the Sun and Makemake adds a bit of conflict, suggesting that you might be focusing your energy where it isn’t needed most. Where else could it go?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, and Neptune fly in a challenging square under Sagittarius and Pisces. Miscommunications and misunderstandings become more liable in this alignment as tricky Neptune misleads and clouds Mercury’s influence on our intellectual and communicative abilities. Be wary of filling in blanks without getting all the necessary information first, Virgo. This conjecture rarely ends well for either party.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a fortuitous trine with Haumea today, indicating a strong connection between your conscious and subconscious mind. This mental clarity will prove especially useful in areas of love, self-esteem, or finances. Your eagerness to see all sides of a situation is admirable, Libra. But don’t let this desire blind you to the reality that’s before you. Stay focused and present.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea forms a harmonious trine with Venus under your sign and Pisces, signaling all-time high sensitivity levels, for better or worse. The positive alignment between the former dwarf planet and Venus suggests you’ll be enjoying more of the “better” than the “worse.” Still, keep a close watch on your emotions today. Too much of anything can become a problem, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms two trines at once, with Ceres in Aquarius and Makemake in Libra. Ceres’ governance over our concepts of giving and receiving nurture and Makemake’s influence over how we give back and advocate for ourselves and others creates a cosmic mix that emphasizes duty and charity. It’s time to rethink what “giving back” means to you, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s favorable sextile with the Sun indicates positive energy around areas of work, discipline, and boundaries. Meanwhile, your ruling planet’s square with Jupiter retrograde is less amicable. This alignment signals toward an inability or unwillingness to accept new beliefs. There is a difference between polite agreeability and actual belief, Capricorn. It’s time to figure out which side you’re on.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto’s entry into your celestial domain last year ushered in a new era of transformation and change. Ceres’ presence in the mix only emphasizes these feelings of flux, pushing us even closer toward the metamorphoses the universe has planned for us. Considering Ceres’ harmonious trine with Jupiter under your sign and Gemini, the stars seem to be signaling prosperity ahead.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a challenging square with Mercury under your celestial domain and Sagittarius, respectively. Neptune’s preference for daydreams and creative thinking butts heads with Mercury’s logical, intellectual approach to everyday situations. Misunderstandings or miscommunications can become more likely. Now is no time to engage in passive-aggressive behavior or speak in subtle code, Pisces. Speak your truth.

