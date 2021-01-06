Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2020

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury at 12:21 AM, kicking up a chatty atmosphere before connecting with Venus at 12:54 AM, inspiring a sweet, affectionate mood. The moon enters Scorpio at 3:53 AM, increasing intensity, especially as the moon opposites Mars at 4:14 AM—watch out for confrontations!

We’re hitting obstacles as the moon clashes with strict Saturn at 7:54 AM, and we’re figuring out how to create more space for ourselves as the moon clashes with expansive Jupiter at 11:11 AM. The moon opposes unruly Uranus at 3:15 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Scorpio today, finding you in an intense mood! Unexpected issues concerning money may pop up as the moon opposes unruly Uranus. Reflect on your impulsivity today, dear Aries, and consider what you need in order to feel secure.

Taurus

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart. Important changes in the structure of your personal relationships take place as the moon opposes warrior planet Mars and clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Gemini

The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to quit a bad habit! You’re looking at your schedule and wondering how to make it more streamlined and productive. Surprises pop up in your partnerships as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the romance sector of your chart—sexy! However, some unexpected drama may unfold in your social life as the moon opposes fiery Mars and wildcard Uranus.

Leo

You’re in a private mood today as the moon enters sensitive, brooding water sign Scorpio. The moon illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, encouraging you to connect with loved ones. Unexpected issues at work may pop up; it’s an important time to reflect on your work-life balance.

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and a change in plans comes as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn. Unexpected news arrives as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

Libra

The moon enters Scorpio and activates the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. The moon opposes fiery Mars and wildcard Uranus, creating a challenging atmosphere: Letting go of what you no longer need will go a long way to help stabilize things!

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to sit with your feelings and focus on self love. Major shifts are taking place at home and unexpected turns in your partnerships also arise…what do you need in order to feel secure during all these changes?

Sagittarius

The moon enters private water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone, and to reconnect with your spirituality. Hold solid boundaries when it comes to saying “no” to people’s requests.

Capricorn

The moon enters water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the friendship and community sector of your chart. This is a wonderful time to connect with people who share your interests and passions, but you may be cutting ties with some as the moon opposes Mars and Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and legacy Big decisions concerning your home also come up: It’s important to find a good balance between your public and personal lives at this time.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you branching out of your usual environment. Watch out for arguments as the moon opposes fiery Mars. Unexpected news may arrive as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

