Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 7:30 AM, inspiring a soft and sentimental atmosphere. The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 7:57 AM, which may find us having an important realization. Secrets can come to light as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 5:23 PM. Emotionally complicated issues could be explored. The moon enters Leo at 9:40 PM, inspiring courage and passion!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, which could find you having an important realization about your career and life in the public eye. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, boding well for your love life and inspiring creativity!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn. You could be taking a new approach to your studies. Travel may be a focus. The moon enters Leo, also bringing your attention to your home and family life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Capricorn, which could find you having an important realization or discussion about money. The moon enters Leo, inspiring curiosity, communication, and confidence.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An important meeting or discussion can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. There may be a realization about your partnerships. Your focus can also turn to finances as the moon enters Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn today, which could find you realizing something important about your daily routine and habits. The moon enters your sign, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Capricorn, which can find you having an important realization about your love life or your creative endeavors. Slow down and rest as the moon enters Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may gain a new perspective on the past as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, too, encouraging you to connect with friends and explore new hobbies.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An important discussion may be revisited and a new perspective can be shared as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your career and life in public as the moon enters Leo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, which can find you having an important discussion or realization about money. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, perhaps bringing travel and opportunity your way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury is retrograde in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, which can find you connecting with the past in some significant way. Mercury meets the sun, and you’re having an important discussion. You could be settling a debt as the moon enters Leo!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, which can find you connecting with your intuition or imagination in some significant way. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, encouraging connection!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may have an important realization about your social life as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, too, perhaps finding you reorganizing your schedule.