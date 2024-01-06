Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2024

We’re feeling sensitive and in touch with our emotions as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 7:21 AM. Perhaps we’ll enjoy a good cry before moving on with the day, or feel motivated to pass on a kind gesture.

Mindfulness is encouraged as the moon links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:22 PM. It might feel easier to understand why we do what we do now. Our wishes can require deeper focus and effort to eliminate distraction as the moon enters Sagittarius at 4:08 PM and clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 11:11 PM. Those of us with habits of juggling could be encouraged to keep our eyes, hands, and hearts dedicated to one thing at a time.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might find yourself retiring some beliefs as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, helping you re-orient to what’s currently most precious and needed in this phase of your life.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re thinking intently about who, and what, you want to support or invest your time, energy, and resources into as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Though certain resources are regenerative, you could be feeling very aware of the finiteness of your time and attention. A list to organize yourself can help you prioritize.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Discussions about boundaries are coming up in your relationships as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. You or your partners (professional or romantic) might be made aware of patterns that have been rather subconscious in nature.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You might prefer to be somewhere else, doing something else, rather than work or whatever your daily routines entail as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. When you’re feeling stiff, stuck, or boxed in, it’s time to re-orient! Daydreams and a shorter attention span encourage you to take frequent breaks to stretch your legs, ground into your feet, and relax your eyes on something in the distance.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Conversations about boundaries and privacy may arise as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, nudging you to consider whether you or others are sharing too much information. Avoid sharing special project details with the public prematurely and consider having discussions with lovers, friends, or partners (business or romantic) about things you want to keep between yourselves for now.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Clashing views in, or about, your relationships could arise as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to practice kindness over trying to be right. Discussions about freedom and responsibilities are coming up again, though people are more likely to follow your example if they sense generosity and open-mindedness in your interpretations. The possibility of multiple truths can open up the situation instead of narrowing it.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Multi-tasking could be tempting, though tricky to successfully pull off, as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces today. Time constrictions might pop up or you may realize you need to focus your attention on one thing at a time so you’re not forced to do things over, encouraging you to set boundaries with others around you.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You have some interesting ideas, projects, and dialogues going on, though the moon’s entrance into Sagittarius, and clash with Saturn in Pisces, nudges you to prioritize these things in the order you can tend to them. Avoid losing steam by preventing your energy from getting too scattered. Your partners and closest companions could be most supportive now.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might be comparing your lifestyle differences from past to present as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces today, deciding what routines or rituals might need to be tweaked or which habits have been the most rewarding. Finding a middle ground between a more structured daily regimen and a loosely planned one could be something you’re deliberating over now. You may discover freedom without purpose is an easy way to squander your time and health.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could feel easily overstimulated today as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to find solitude and quiet when you can. This could be tricky if you’re having a hard time discerning boredom from sitting with subconscious stuff that comes up when you get that alone time, encouraging you to find a happy medium between social engagements and reflection. Space for meditation and journaling could be quite fulfilling if you’re not too rigid about being in either type of headspace. Let it flow!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Exploring different paths than your own or mingling with your social group could feel tricky today as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Invitations to get out and about might have to be put on hold due to responsibilities, or you might find that the events and activities you’re invited to aren’t quite aligned with your values and the use of your precious time. These are tough choices when you want to be with your people; you’ll feel better at the end of the day if you choose with integrity.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Exciting offers could be presented as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to meditate a bit longer before jumping to conclusions about timelines. Though you’re quite busy, you might trade up one opportunity for another or change your mind about a career strategy.