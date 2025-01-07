Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2025

The first-quarter Moon conjoins with Chiron under Aries, urging us to look at our current situation for any potential indicators that we’re repeating past mistakes. Pay close attention to feelings of deja vu and familiar patterns, stargazer. Just because you got tripped up once doesn’t mean it has to happen twice. Mercury and Neptune’s challenging square in Sagittarius and Pisces reinforces the need to learn from past mistakes as Neptune’s dreamy attitude clouds the judgment of Mercury’s intellectual aspirationalism. Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way. Move over when necessary. How will your sign fare?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with Neptune on the cusp of Leo and Cancer and within Pisces’ celestial domain, respectively. This positive alignment offers a much-needed cosmic boost in an otherwise difficult planetary period. As disconcerting as all this free time might feel, think of all the imagining, creating, and planning you can do in the meantime.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ fortuitous trine with Haumea continues, which is particularly helpful under the influence of Uranus retrograde under your sign. As the latter planet pushes for innovation and rebellion, Haumea helps keep your ship steady while navigating these uncharted waters. There is a way to explore without completely losing sense of your surroundings, Taurus. You’re on your way to striking a balance.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The challenging square between Mercury and Neptune continues in Sagittarius and Pisces, signaling conflict between our imaginative, romantic sides and our logical, practical sides. Be careful not to let your feelings cloud your better judgment, Gemini. Just because you really, really want something to be true doesn’t automatically make it so. Make sure your actions are rooted in reality, not hopefulness.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The first-quarter Moon conjoins with Chiron under Aries today, setting the stage to compare your current situation to your past. Old behavior patterns might become more noticeable, and it might feel like you’re experiencing deja vu. Don’t brush these feelings off so quickly. Taking the time to identify the differences between then and now can be a useful exercise, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues to battle it out with two opposing alignments rooted in Libra and Pisces. Neither domain shares a ruling element with you, making these contradicting feelings even more confusing to navigate. Remember that taking the high road often feels like the far lonelier route. Advocating yourself can sometimes mean doing so alone. You must follow through anyway.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune continue their tense square in Sagittarius and Pisces. Your ruling planet’s placement would typically suggest greater motivation to pursue goals and make plans for the future. However, its negative aspect with dreamy, sometimes disillusioned Neptune suggests you’re letting your emotions lead you astray. Not all that glitters is gold, Virgo. Be wary of chasing down sparkle alone.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Haumea continues today, as does the far less favorable square between Makemake and the Sun under your celestial domain and Capricorn. Deep down, you know this desire to please others is an unsustainable endeavor, Libra. The quicker you free yourself of the weight of these ideals, the happier you’ll feel.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mars retrograde and Pluto’s direct opposition is waning but not quite done with us yet, Scorpio. Prepare for continued shake-ups and roadblocks as you move ahead with your goals. If you wait until the conditions are perfect and there are no obstacles to overcome, then you’ll be waiting around forever. But the quicker you start, the quicker you can acclimate.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, continues its trine with Makemake in Libra and square with Saturn in Pisces. Having a clear, firm set of values is often a blessing, but it also has the capacity to feel like a curse. The universe will not always align with your values. When this happens, conflict ensues. Use those values to stay strong through the struggle.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between the ego-driven Sun and disciplinarian Saturn, your ruling planet, continues in your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. The Sun’s placement in your sign fosters a pragmatic, logic-oriented environment. Saturn’s placement in Pisces boosts discipline (and challenge) in the emotional realm. Solving conflict requires a healthy dose of both logical and emotional thinking, Capricorn. You can’t pick and choose.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Ceres and Jupiter retrograde form an auspicious trine in your celestial domain and Gemini, creating a positive energy in our relationship to nurture, both giving and receiving. Jupiter retrograde, particularly in a flexible cosmic domain like Gemini’s, encourages new thinking and mental expansion. Ceres’ influence suggests it’s time to start rethinking what true love and support really look like, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune begins to ease into its fortuitous trine with Mars retrograde, with your ruling planet flying through your native celestial domain and Mars flying on the cusp of Leo and Cancer. Mars’ transition back into a fellow water-ruled sign increases sensitivity and intuition. It’s clear that something isn’t working, Pisces. It’s time to brainstorm your way out of this mess.

