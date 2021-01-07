Daily Horoscope: January 8, 2021

Communication planet Mercury enters air sign Aquarius at 7:00 AM: We’re thinking about things in a detached, logical manner, and innovation comes easily. Love and money planet Venus enters earth sign Capricorn at 10:41 AM, finding us valuing responsibility in our relationships.

The moon in Scorpio connects with the sun at 11:10 AM and Neptune at 11:123 AM, and the sun connects with Neptune at 11:53 AM, boosting our intuition and creating a healing atmosphere. The moon connects with powerful Pluto at 8:58 PM and we’re exploring deep emotions. Mercury clashes with fiery Mars at 9:45 PM—watch out for arguments! A short pause before you speak could take you a long way today.

All times ET.

Aries

Chatty Mercury enters Aquarius, which bodes very well for your social life! Sweet Venus enters Capricorn, boosting your popularity and bringing blessings in your career.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury enters Aquarius, bringing news concerning your career. Lovely messages from abroad arrive as your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, bringing news from abroad. Venus enters Capricorn, and people are eager to invest in you—just make sure there are no strings attached!

Cancer

Communication planet Mercury enters Aquarius, helping you wrap up paperwork concerning debts, taxes, and other complicated financial matters. Your partners are in an especially generous and charming mood as Venus enters Capricorn.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, finding your partners in an especially talkative mood. You’re eager to edit your wardrobe as Venus enters Capricorn.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters brilliant air sign Aquarius today, finding you making some genius fixes in your day-to-day life. Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, working wonders for your love life and creativity.

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, boosting communication in your love life and in your creative pursuits. Your ruling planet Venus enters Capricorn, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart: You’re in the mood to redecorate and entertain your loved ones!

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury enters Aquarius, activating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you handling paperwork and negotiating things concerning your living situation. Venus entering Capricorn, keeping conversations sweet and helpful.

Sagittarius

Your mental acuity is boosted as Mercury enters Aquarius. Communications flow easily. Financial blessing arrive as sweet Venus enters materially-minded Capricorn.

Capricorn

News arrives and financial paperwork is handled as Mercury enters Aquarius. You’re feeling charming and attractive as Venus enters your sign!

Aquarius

Communication Mercury enters your sign today, sharpening your wit and moving conversation along. You’re in a private mood, eager for a secret getaway with your lover as Venus enters Capricorn.

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury enters Aquarius today, bringing a powerful boost to your intuition. Sweet Venus enters Capricorn, bringing good vibes to your social circle! It’s a wonderful time for connection.

