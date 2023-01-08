Daily Horoscope: January 8, 2023

A joyous, creative energy flows as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries at 2:00 AM! We can be especially eager for affection as the moon opposes Venus in Aquarius at 11:52 AM. We could be making a decision about what we want. The moon connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini at 2:19 PM, encouraging us to reflect on what motivates us. Unexpected news and chance meetings may pop up as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus at 6:23 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, now retrograde in Gemini, which could find you revisiting an important discussion or decision. Mercury in retrograde in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an exciting discussion about your career or finances!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Venus in Aquarius, which can find you getting clear on what you want, especially in regards to your work-life balance. Exciting travel plans can be discussed as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus. A breakthrough in understanding may take place.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars retrograde in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication, especially about something you’ve been unsure about. Your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an emotional breakthrough!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire excitement in your career or overall popularity! Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you and a partner having a surprising discussion.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your heart’s deepest desires, and the moon opposes Venus in Aquarius, which can find you and a partner confronting an issue, and perhaps reaching a good compromise. Unexpected progress may take place in your career as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you making an important decision about your career or life in the public eye. Mercury in Capricorn retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a fun, adventurous mood. Unexpected romance may take place!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in fire sign Leo opposes your ruling planet Venus in Aquarius, which may stir up excitement in your social life! Intriguing discussions about the past and future may take place as Mercury in Capricorn retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini, which can find you cutting ties with something you’ve probably been thinking about letting go of for some time. Mercury in Capricorn retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you unexpectedly reconnecting with someone from the past!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, festive atmosphere! Romance and creativity flow, and new opportunities may appear. Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring an unexpected gift your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire a productive and open-hearted energy at home or in your personal life. Mercury in retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Leo opposes Venus in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you becoming very clear about what you want. The moon mingles with Mars retrograde in Gemini, encouraging you to take a break from hard work and make time to play. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, and you’re making big changes at home!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your finances! There may be excitement in your social life as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected news may be shared.