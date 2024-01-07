Daily Horoscope: January 8, 2024

The ambiance is cheerful and friendly as the moon and Venus meet in Sagittarius at 1:44 PM. Exciting conversations could be taking place, and we’re finding it easier to ground ideas into reality.

Things feel a bit hazier once Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 8:24 PM. This is the third time this aspect is taking place since November 27 (the second time was December 27), and we might be trying to navigate mixed messages or wrap our heads around something that’s been tricky to solve or move on from. Perhaps we’re finally starting to tease out some answers and figure out what’s going on.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You could be seeing your life’s journey in a completely different way as Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. This is the third time this aspect has occurred since November 27; you might be in a process of re-aligning your plans and goals to better reflect your evolved views and values. Perhaps your life isn’t so drastically changed, and if that’s the case, you might simply find you’re undecided or changing your mind about some travel itinerary or educational endeavors.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

An exciting exchange could occur as the moon and Venus meet in Sagittarius. Perhaps you’ll enjoy a trade or be generous with your resources, paying a good deed forward. You might feel like you’re starting to understand a pattern that’s been going on in your relationships or with the people you share mutual goals with as Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. This is the third time this aspect has culminated since November 27, and you may realize what’s been going on has less to do with you than the other person. Consistency might not be something others are capable of offering right now, in which case you’ll need to decide to take matters into your own hands.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You might have serious questions for partners (professional or romantic) as your ruling planet Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. This is the third time this aspect has culminated since November 27, encouraging you to notice where the gaps in communication are and to address them head-on. Time for reflection is more important now as you might feel easily talked into things. Do your best to process what’s going on with patience instead of rushing to conclusions. If you over-analyze the situation, you might feel more confused than when you began.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Positive vibes are flowing as the moon meets Venus in Sagittarius, encouraging friendly conversations and empathy with coworkers and associates. A difference in cultural perspectives or beliefs could raise tension as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you and others to treat each other as fellow humans rather than the philosophies you subscribe to. This is the third time this aspect has occurred since November 27, encouraging you to notice if there are misleading beliefs being perpetuated within, or without. Sometimes awareness is the biggest game changer. Straightforward communication and a willingness to openly disagree can help, too.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Sharing or showing good-will could feel tricky as Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces today. This is the third time this aspect has occurred since November 27, inviting you to notice if a scarcity mindset has been stealing your joy, and perhaps opportunities. You might feel that sticking to agreements or commitments can put out your fire, making this an appropriate time to entertain the what-if’s with boundaries before moving on. This could be a pivotal moment when you start to let fearful projections dissolve and reorient to the things that add to your life, rather than getting sucked into worry spirals that lead nowhere.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might find yourself questioning what to believe as your ruling planet, Mercury in Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, pointing to misunderstandings or mixed messages in your relationships. Waking in others’ shoes could feel harder one moment and easier the next under this transit, which has happened three times since November 27, encouraging you to pay attention to your own feelings about what’s being repeatedly shown to you. If you can put some words to what’s happening inside (voicing which pieces of evidence, thoughts, and feelings are stirring inner conflict, for example) you may find yourself starting to get somewhere.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Generosity with information could lead to opportunities and friendship as the moon meets your planetary ruler Venus in Sagittarius. You might show appreciation for skills or knowledge someone has shared with you. You could make an extra effort to get a chore or job done as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces today. This is the third time this aspect has occurred since November 27, and you might finally be able to put some distractions behind you to get down to business.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

A conflict of interests could arise as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces today. This is the third time this aspect has taken place since November 27, encouraging you to revisit discussions about priorities, boundaries, and ethics with partners (business or romantic) or children, if you have them. A middle ground might need to be discovered together to see how you can best support each other through times of need. Kind communication and accountability (avoiding blame) are crucial to greater understanding now.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re expressing yourself in more embodied ways as the moon and Venus meet in your sign today. What do you want to bring out through the mingling of your body, voice, and movement? Your charisma is shining! Perhaps this can assist you in finding the words or symbolism to clarify a message that you’ve been trying to communicate or understand lately. The third clash between Mercury in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces also occurs today (the first one took place November 27), pointing to confusion or imbalance in your personal life and around your health or daily work. Blurred boundaries, unclear communication, and unanswered questions are inviting you once more to practice discernment and find a daily rhythm unique to your needs during this period of shifts. If you’re holding yourself up to someone else’s standards that don’t actually help you grow, it might be time to free yourself from that.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could find yourself wrapped up in research, looking for evidence that confirms or denies a worry or projection you’ve been grappling with as Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, for the third time. This aspect also occurred on November 27 and December 27, and you may find that this last time, you’ve gathered enough information to make a decision or at least let yourself relax a bit more, regardless of what you’ve discovered. Sometimes just having more awareness or understanding is enough to put your mind at ease. Perhaps you simply need more vocabulary and better language to articulate your feelings or intuition.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

A third opportunity to wrap your head around some tricky thought patterns concerning money and the material world arrives as Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. This aspect also took place on November 27 and December 27, and this last transit invites you to draw some boundaries between yourself and a seemingly contagious, or perhaps inherited, scarcity mindset. Consider spending some time meditating on the circles of support that surround you (you could do this on paper with actual circles, starting small and letting it expand into ripples), letting your body sit in the feelings of gratitude and security generated there. Clarity or stillness might surface when you don’t feel distracted and pulled in various directions about what you “need” to do, get, or experience next.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might choose to redefine your status, what you do, or offer to the public as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in your sign today. This is the third time this aspect has taken place since November 27, suggesting that you could be reaching a point of clarity or confidence about what you really want others to know about you. It’s true you can’t control everyone’s perceptions or what people say about you, but this is a pivotal moment when you get to decide how you relate to your public image and what you want to leave behind. Your perspective, opinion, and voice matter.