Daily Horoscope: January 8, 2025

The Sun leans further into a harmonious alignment with Uranus retrograde, indicating positive energy in innovation, invention, and discovery, particularly regarding your inner self. What parts of yourself have you been hiding, stargazer? Uranus’ rebellious spirit and the Sun’s revealing glow combine to create an atmosphere conducive to significant intrinsic change. A challenging square between the waxing gibbous Moon and transformative, power-minded Pluto suggests that this metamorphosis won’t come without discomfort. Remember that the discomfort is temporary. Your reward for powering through this pain is not. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde’s coinciding alignments suggest major transformations are underway. Your ruling planet’s trine with Neptune indicates greater creativity, imagination, and intuition. Its opposition with Pluto signals toward a crossroads that requires you to make difficult decisions before you can proceed. Watch out for Neptune’s deceptive ways, Aries. Don’t underestimate the power of your ego, anxiety, or both to mislead you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces and your celestial domain. As this lunar phase brings up questions of whether you should adjust or proceed, it might seem like you’re standing in the doorway, not on either side of it, which can be frustrating. Focus on your values, not the state of the door.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury flies on the cusp of Sagittarius and Capricorn, two signs that share similar qualities with different approaches. Sagittarius encourages aspiration with flair, while Capricorn opts for a more pragmatic approach. Allow the emotional revelations of a harmonious trine between your ruling planet and the waxing gibbous Moon to reveal which side you should favor in this situation, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A tense square between the waxing gibbous Moon and transformative Pluto indicates potential conflict in areas of growth and power dynamics. As the Moon calls you to assess your progress thus far, Pluto offers brutal honesty. Perhaps you haven’t come as far as you’d like. It’s okay to be sad for a while, Cancer. But don’t make it worse by giving up completely.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun strengthens its fortuitous trine with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, loosening our mental grip on old beliefs, ideas, and traditions and expanding our perspectives of ourselves and others. It’s never too late to reimagine who you’d like to be, Leo. Uranus’ retrograde period is the perfect time for reinvention and trailblazing. You can’t expect anyone else to do it for you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As your ruling planet, Mercury, flies on the cusp of Sagittarius and Capricorn, you might feel pulled in two opposite directions. One side favors flair and drama. The other side favors logic and pragmatism. The fact that you’re even considering both options is a positive sign, Virgo. Hold tight through these feelings of flux. Things will level out soon enough.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a favorable sextile with the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces and Taurus, respectively. Your ruling planet’s placement in a sentimental water sign makes financial and romantic investments more appealing, particularly when they cater to your sentimental tendencies. Allow the managerial waxing gibbous to keep you on track. Just because you can invest doesn’t mean you should automatically do it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A challenging square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and the waxing gibbous Moon suggests a difficult decision is on the horizon. This lunar phase is ideal for assessing whether you should adjust your approach, technique, etc., or keep going as usual. Having to regroup can be frustrating. But rest assured, Scorpio. It’s far better to know this sooner rather than later.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde is riding the line between a square with Venus and Saturn, both of which are flying through Pisces. Neither alignment is fully locked into place. However, some runoff effects are likely. Revelations regarding our emotional or professional sides hold the potential to significantly shake up your daily life. Focus on the positives of discovery and growth, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun and Uranus retrograde form an auspicious trine under your celestial domain and Taurus, gently nudging you toward invention and discovery. Your willingness to follow the rules is admirable and has gotten you far. But now, the stars are calling you to tap into your inner rebel. Whether you believe it or not, defying expectations can be a good thing.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with the Sun under Taurus and Capricorn, bringing much-needed grounding to your otherwise airy personality. Uranus’ placement in stabilizing Taurus not only suggests a need for solid ground. It’s also a call to release your need to be the most interesting one in the room and start prioritizing security instead.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Mars retrograde continue their harmonious trine with one another in your celestial domain and Cancer, maintaining a water-heavy forecast that conjures stronger sensitivity and intuition. The stars urge you to slow down and take in your surroundings, Pisces. Life is passing you by without you even realizing it. Make sure you’re paying attention in the meantime.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.