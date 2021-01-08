Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2021

The moon enters Sagittarius at 6:15 AM, encouraging optimism and open-mindedness. The moon connects with chatty Mercury at 9:15 AM, helping communication along, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon connects with Saturn at 10:38 AM.

Sweet Venus connects with fiery Mars at 10:53 AM, inspiring romance! The moon connects with jovial Jupiter at 2:18 PM, encouraging generosity. A no-B.S. energy flows when it comes to communication as Mercury meets strict Saturn at 10:17 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you an in adventurous mood. Venus connects with Mars, which bodes well for your career and finances. Mercury meets Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries in your social life.

Taurus

You’re reflecting on complicated financial matters as the moon enters Sagittarius. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Mars, creating a playful, flirtatious, and competitive atmosphere today. The mood is easygoing, but you’re setting firm boundaries in your career as Mercury meets Saturn.

Gemini

Your attention turns to your relationships as the moon enters Sagittarius today. Venus and Mars making a harmonious connection, creating an easy energy around emotional connection. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn, finding you working out paperwork concerning school, travel, and publishing.

Cancer

You’re getting reorganized as the moon enters Sagittarius. Venus and Mars make an easy connection today, which bodes well for connection and partnership! Communication planet Mercury meets Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries concerning shared finances.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, putting you in an especially playful mood. Mars connects with Venus, bringing blessings to your career. Your partners are expressing firm boundaries and expectations as Mercury meets Saturn.

Virgo

You’re focused on your home and family life today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Venus connects with Mars, creating a romantic and playful energy! Communication planet Mercury meets Saturn, finding you reconstructing your schedule and setting boundaries around how much time you spend on certain things.

Libra

The moon enters blunt Sagittarius today, boosting communication. Your ruling planet Venus makes a harmonious connection with Mars, creating a beautiful energy for emotional sharing. Communication planet Mercury meets Saturn, finding you getting clear on your standards and creative vision.

Scorpio

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, creating a fantastic energy around communication and love. Messenger planet Mercury meets Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries at home.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Venus connects with Mars, which bodes well for your finances. It’s a lovely day to exchange gifts. Mercury meets Saturn, encouraging you to set boundaries around communication.

Capricorn

There’s a playful, romantic mood in the air as Mars mingles with Venus, but try to take it slow today as the moon moves through Sagittarius. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn, finding you setting financial boundaries.

Aquarius

It’s a busy day in your social life as the moon enters Sagittarius, and emotional connection flows as Venus mingles with Mars, putting you in a sentimental mood. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn, which also finds you setting some firm rules and boundaries.

Pisces

You are focused on your career as the moon enters Sagittarius, and it’s an excellent day to network (professionally, but also socially and romantically) as Venus connects with Mars. Make sure to carve out extra time to rest, too. Mercury meets Saturn, reminding you that it’s OK to say no when you have too many things on your plate.

