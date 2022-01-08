Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2022

The moon in Aries makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:27 AM, inspiring maturity and responsibility. We’re reconsidering what’s important to us as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 11:01 AM. The moon connects with Mars in Sagittarius at 12:58 PM, inspiring confidence as we take action, and we’re making important changes as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn at 1:11 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on self love, and finding the world on your emotional wavelength! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, inspiring self-assuredness and strength.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest today, but your mind may be quite busy as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun. You’re contemplating which opportunities you want to explore. Take your time to decide, dear Taurus.

Gemini

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Aries. It’s a busy, exciting time to connect with folks as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in your opposite sign Sagittarius.

Cancer

The moon in Aries lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to explore career opportunities, and perhaps bringing reward or recognition your way!

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring you to plan your next adventure! You’re eager to rework your schedule as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun, both in Capricorn.

Virgo

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on themes like trust and intimacy, and you’re reconsidering what’s important to you in your relationships as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun, which are both in fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Libra

The moon in Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and exciting meetings and conversations can take place as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in Sagittarius.

Scorpio

You’re busy getting organized as the moon moves through Aries. You’re reconsidering your plans and rearranging your schedule as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun, both in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and you’re fearlessly going after what you crave as the moon mingles with action planet Mars, which is currently in your sign.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you in a nostalgic mood today, and you’re ready to make some important changes as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun, which are both currently in your sign.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and it’s an exciting time to network and share ideas as the moon mingles with Mars in Sagittarius.

Pisces

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules money and security, and you’re rethinking what’s valuable to you as the moon squares off with Venus retrograde and the sun, both in Capricorn.

