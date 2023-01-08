Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2023

Surprises may pop up as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 4:02 AM. Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini at 10:22 AM, inspiring a fun, but perhaps slightly competitive atmosphere. It’s an exciting time to flirt with a crush, or generally to show off! That said, we may crave more space as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 8:52 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in Aquarius can find you feeling especially popular, and there may be excitement in your social life as Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, now retrograde in Gemini. The moon in Leo might also bring your attention to your love life. You could be setting important boundaries as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is in Aquarius, which can bode especially well for your career and reputation! Forward momentum takes place in negotiations and financial concerns as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in fellow air sign Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde (which is currently in your sign, Gemini), inspiring an atmosphere of fun and exploration. You can finally begin an adventure that you’ve been anticipating for a long time!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An emotional breakthrough could take place as Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini. You may be cutting ties with the past in some significant way, and new collaborations can begin!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring a considerate, collaborative atmosphere in your partnerships. Inspiring discussions take place as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, inspiring a productive atmosphere: Things may be rolling along seamlessly at work or with the projects you’re working on!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is in Aquarius, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your love life! An exciting connection can form as Venus mingles with Mars retrograde in Gemini. New opportunities may come your way!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, inspiring a sense of emotional liberation! It’s a wonderful time to donate items you no longer need, or to offer or accept an apology.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can bode especially well for your relationships and communication! Meaningful discussions about motivations and values take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A productive, creative energy flows, and exciting financial developments take place as Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini. A project you care about may move forward.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus is in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! A fun, flirtatious energy flows in your love life as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini. Creative inspiration may be unlocked!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An emotional breakthrough may take place as Venus in Aquarius connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini! Your imagination can be especially powerful today: It’s an exciting time to make art or simply connect with your inner voice.