Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2024

A restless energy lingers through the first part of the day as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces and meets Mercury in Sagittarius at 12:27 PM and 1:24 PM, respectively. We might need to make greater efforts to ground and protect our headspace from overly anticipating what’s next.

We’re open to changing the rules or the way things are usually done as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 7:07 PM, inviting us to shift expectations and free ourselves from stagnation. The mood feels more serious and considerate once the moon enters Capricorn at 8:33 PM. We’re taking action and building something made to last as Mars in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces at 9:40 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re plunging into some professional upgrades or integrating something new and exciting into your work (some of which might be behind the scenes) as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. You could be opening some doors for people or creating more accessibility to resources or information that’s less understood, especially as your planetary ruler Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces today.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Your friends or others from your social sphere could introduce you to something new and interesting as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Whether it’s through an academic source or a more spiritual influence, you’re learning something that’s changing the way you navigate business and collaborative relationships. Perhaps you’re breaking out of limiting circumstances and joining groups of people that support the cultural lens you’re seeing the world through.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you letting go of titles, career paths, or relationships that no longer fit with your trajectory of growth. This is an appropriate time for transitions when you might be entering sacred agreements or retiring from a role that demands more than you’re able or willing to keep up with at this time. Now’s the time to detach from what’s no longer working and tether to something that feels more personal at this time.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your relationships are proving to be radically supportive as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, helping to open the doors to opportunities and inspiring you to dream bigger. New relationships could be materializing or you might be meeting online connections in the flesh, which can lead to some serious collaborations as Mars in Capricorn also happens to link up with Saturn in Pisces today. Partners, or potential partners, could be showing you a whole new world!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re pulling off some bold and exciting moves in your work as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. You might feel called to pour a significant amount of resources into a project you want the rest of the world to witness, or dedicate your labor and energy to someone (or something) as an offering of gratitude. It’s an auspicious time to take some risks and experiment for the sake of creativity and art.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re living life like you mean it as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus! Connection, love, and creativity are inspiring you to think outside the box and share your discoveries with your inner circle. It’s a lovely day to enjoy a date with partners, lovers, or friends, or do something spontaneous and adventurous!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You could make headway on projects you’re working hard to complete as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Catching up on chores or some accumulated work could take a huge weight off your shoulders, inviting you to place your attention on other matters you’d rather spend your time on. You might consider helping others, especially family, work through sticky emotional stuff they might need support with.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could feel inspired by a partner’s positivity and free-spirited attitude as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to try out some of your ideas you’ve been wanting to put to the test. Considering Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces, you might feel up for some friendly competition, or see if you can take someone’s idea even further with some real world application.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

A lucrative gig or job opportunity could pop up today as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to consider your priorities and what you need to feel most supported, physically and emotionally. Is it more money and material resources, or is it more time and connection with yourself? Maybe it’s both and you’ll figure out a way to make some needed adjustments to ensure you’re getting more of both.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find yourself in a more social mood as the sun in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus today. Stimulating conversations are taking place and your creativity can be inspired by the inner work you’ve been tending to lately. It could feel like something’s just suddenly clicked. Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces today, revealing your mental fortitude and how capable you are when you set your mind to something!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Though you might prefer to stay in or save your energy, you could feel called to do something spontaneous with your inner circle as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Private conversations about goals and hopes for the future could open up exciting plans you didn’t see coming, especially as Mars in Capricorn also links up with your planetary ruler, Saturn in Pisces! You’re witnessing your own grit as you strive to keep your word or pave your own way to a path that is undeniably yours. You know the unbeaten path is harder, but it’s totally worth it.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re inspired to think outside of the box and go places others might call daring as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inviting others to take you seriously (or at least to rally in your corner). People are looking to you to lead the way, perhaps encouraged by an act of solidarity or your unwavering presence as Mars in Capricorn links up with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Your words and intentions are really landing with others now.