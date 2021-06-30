Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2021

The moon in Aries connects with Venus at 7:22 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere, but the energy is heavy Mars opposes Saturn at 9:08 AM. People are navigating obstacles and fears, so be patient and cautious with your actions today. The moon clashes with the sun at 5:11 PM, encouraging us to release old patterns, and it connects with Saturn at 9:16 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries. We’re contemplating our desires and drives as the moon connects with Mars at 9:58 PM.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on caring for yourself. Your ruling planet Mars opposes Saturn, which may find you frustrated in your social life: It’s an important moment to set and respect boundaries.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest. Mars opposes Saturn, which could find you running into some obstacles as you try to accomplish your goals. Slow down, Taurus; now is the time for patience.

Gemini

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Aries, but obstacles around communication may pop up as Mars opposes Saturn. Be patient.

Cancer

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Aries, but frustration may pop up in your finances as the Mars opposes Saturn. Take it slow, Cancer.

Leo

You’re in an adventurous mood today as the moon moves through Aries, but some obstacles in your relationships may find you in a grumpy mood as Mars opposes Saturn. Be patient, and take things slow!

Virgo

The moon in Aries encourages you to let go of the past. Action planet Mars opposes the planet of limitations, Saturn: There’s a lot you want to accomplish, but it’s crucial you pace yourself at this time, Virgo.

Libra

You’re focused on relationships today as the moon moves through Aries, but obstacles around creativity and connection arise as Mars opposes Saturn. Be patient, Libra! Check in with yourself about your boundaries.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries energizes you to tackle your to-do list today, but Mars opposes Saturn, which could find you frustrated that things aren’t moving at quickly as you’d like. Take it slow!

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a romantic mood—but frustration around communication may arise as Mars opposes Saturn. Take it slow, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

You’re focused on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Aries. Obstacles concerning money may arise as Mars opposes Saturn: Be patient, and take this time to reconsider how you organize your wealth and your belongings.

Aquarius

You’re connecting with your neighborhood as the moon moves through Aries, but your one-on-one partnerships may experience some tension as Mars opposes Saturn. It’s a crucial time to set and respect boundaries.

Pisces

You’re focused on money today as the moon moves trough Aries. Mars opposes Saturn, making it a crucial time to set boundaries around your time and energy—you can’t say yes to every ask!

