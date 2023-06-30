Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2023

Mercury, the planet of information, meets with the sun at 1:05 AM, bringing news and information to light. When a planet meets with a sun, astrologers call that a cazimi. This is a time when knowledge is entering the world.

Mercury connects with Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge, at 3:10 AM. The sun connects with Jupiter at 6:26 AM, helping us see the greater harmony and order at play. The moon in fire sign Sagittarius harmonizes with love planet Venus at 11:21 PM bringing good, fun vibes to the start of the month.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Key information about how to nurture your personal boundaries, private time, and need for rest comes as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of home and family. You might be willing to invest time and other resources into improving your nest as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re gaining a better understanding of how to express yourself and communicate your thoughts as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of communication. You have very interesting and valuable insights as Mercury and the sun connect with wise, philosophical Jupiter. Speak up!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Look out for news about your finances as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of personal resources. This is also a good time to come up with a solution to money matters. Mercury connects with Jupiter, tapping you into a hidden source of abundance and faith.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Key information about how to nurture yourself and your relationships comes as the Mercury cazimi falls in your sign. You’re able to say what you need. You’re equipped to speak your future into existence as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter, giving you a strong and insightful outlook on the greater scheme of your life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re getting a better understanding of how to give yourself privacy, secrecy, and discretion as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of secrets. This could also find you ready to get some things off of your chest and share your dirty laundry with the world.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Key information about how to nurture your vision for the future comes as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This is done in harmony with your morals and outlook on life Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might just find your calling as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of vocation and legacy. Consider how you’re becoming, or evolving, from your paternal roots. You have faith in a happy ending and what lies beyond the present as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

There’s something that you want to shout from the rooftops as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of publishing and evangelizing. Consider how you nurture your desire for knowledge. Conversations with partners flow as the sun and Mercury connect with open-minded Jupiter.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re getting to understand trust and intimacy gracefully as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of shared resources. This could also represent key financial information being revealed. Consider raising your rates to match your efforts as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Key information about how to nurture your relationships comes as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of partnerships. If you don’t know what someone needs, they’ll likely tell you—just listen. You are happy to provide and enjoy the company of others as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re gaining a better understanding of what you need to get done in a day as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of work and routine. Important news about your health and lifestyle may also be revealed to you now. Use this insight to start a new routine, schedule, or job.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Key information about how to nurture your creativity comes as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of self expression. News about children may also be in the airwaves. You’re willing to invest time and money into your happiness as Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter.