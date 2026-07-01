Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2026

It’s a new month, and the sky is treating it accordingly — the energy today has a different quality to it, like something is finally moving after weeks of holding its breath. There’s a lot running through the day: Mercury is still retrograde and making communication messier than anyone would like, but the Moon in Aquarius is keeping things cerebral, stargazer, which actually helps more than you’d expect. Moon opposing Jupiter this afternoon means the gap between what you want and what’s currently available will be visible and a little frustrating. By evening, that eases considerably. Moon, trine to Mars tonight, brings the best energy of the whole day — use it well.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Moon opposing Mercury this morning is going to make you think you’re being direct when you’re actually just being confusing — a particular brand of frustrating for someone who prides themselves on saying exactly what they mean. Mercury retrograde isn’t helping, Aries. Whatever you’re trying to communicate before early afternoon, slow down and say it twice as carefully as you think you need to.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Saturn has been trine to Venus for the past couple of weeks, which in plain terms means things have been more stable than usual — relationships, finances, the general sense that you’re on solid ground. Today’s the last day of that aspect, Taurus. You don’t have to panic. Just take a second to actually notice what’s been working before the energy moves on.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Moon opposing Mercury this morning means your head and your gut are telling you two completely different things, and you’re going to try to think your way to a winner. That’s not how this one works, Gemini. The feeling isn’t a problem to solve — it’s just information. Sit with it until the opposition clears this afternoon, then decide what to do with it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something feels slightly off today — not bad, just your emotional wiring running on an unfamiliar frequency. The Moon moving into Aquarius does that, Cancer. The feelings are there but harder to locate than usual, a little clinical, a little far away. Don’t force it. Not every day needs to be emotionally transparent. Some days you just observe and check back in tomorrow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Jupiter just moved into your sign, and you can already feel everything expanding — ambitions, expectations, your sense of what you’re owed. Moon opposing Jupiter this afternoon is going to bump up against all of that, Leo. The day might not match the size of what you’re imagining. That’s fine. Don’t let today’s gap talk you out of the bigger picture.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have a habit of running everything you feel through a filter first — smoothing the edges, making it more palatable, less inconvenient for everyone involved. Moon opposing Mercury this morning is making that harder, Virgo. The unedited thing keeps trying to surface. Maybe let it. Not everything needs polishing before it reaches another person. Sometimes the unfiltered take is the one that actually connects.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

New month, and you’ve been waiting for exactly this — some arbitrary line in the calendar that makes starting feel less daunting than it did yesterday. That’s not a flaw, Libra; that’s just how you work. Whatever you’ve been circling for the past couple of weeks, July 1st is as good a reason as any to stop weighing it and actually begin.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve already figured out whether it’s possible — you did that calculation before you let yourself want it. That’s the system, Scorpio, and it mostly works. But Moon opposing Jupiter this afternoon is putting something in front of you that’s bigger than your usual risk tolerance. The math isn’t going to help here. At some point, you have to want something without a contingency plan.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve got conviction in spades right now, and that’s not the problem. Moon opposing Jupiter this afternoon is going to put someone in your path who flat-out disagrees with you, Sagittarius, and your first instinct will be to out-argue them. Resist it. The challenge isn’t a threat to your position — it’s information. You can hold your ground and still hear what they’re saying.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s someone in your orbit who just got something you wanted, and you’re handling it with your usual composure — meaning you’re acting fine while privately filing it away. That feeling isn’t a character flaw, Capricorn. Envy is just ambition that hasn’t found its outlet yet. Instead of managing it, use it. Figure out what it’s actually pointing at and start moving in that direction.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon is in your sign today, which sounds like it should feel good and mostly just feels like a lot. You’re used to processing other people’s feelings from a comfortable distance, Aquarius — having them arrive in your own house is different. Something personal is asking for your attention today, and you can’t reroute it into a concept. It just needs to be felt.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everyone else woke up with their fresh start energy, their new month intentions, their lists. You looked up and realized it’s already July with the mild surprise of someone who wasn’t keeping count. That’s not a flaw, Pisces — time moves differently for you. But if there’s something you’ve been meaning to begin, the energy everyone else is riding today is available to you too.

Pisces monthly horoscope