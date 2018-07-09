Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2018

The Moon in Gemini connects with Mars at 2:27 AM, giving everyone a late-night second wind. Jupiter ends its retrograde at 1:04 PM: Luck is in the air, and with all the knowledge you have gained and spent time sitting with, growth is in sight. The Moon connects with Mercury at 1:24 PM, creating a talkative mood. The Moon clashes with Neptune at 4:01 PM—watch out for confusion.

All Times EST.

Make time to rest today, Cancer—your mind is very busy and you need some time alone to sort out your thoughts and connect with your inner voice. Growth is taking place in both your love life and around your creative pursuits.

The Moon is in fun, friendly air sign Gemini, encouraging you to connect with community—on a more shallow level, this means forging social connections, but on a deeper level, it means getting involved with causes you believe in. Growth takes place in your home and family life as Jupiter ends its retrograde.

The Moon in Gemini activates the career and popularity sector of your chart today, finding you reflecting on your goals and reputation. Exciting conversations arrive as Jupiter changes direction in the sky.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Just make sure to double check your travel plans or schedule this evening, as things may get confused. On another note, exciting growth is taking place for you financially, or on a more emotional level, your sense of self-worth is blooming.

The Moon in Gemini illuminates a very sensitive and emotional sector of your chart today—don’t repress your emotions, express them! You’re a very private sign, so finding a community you can share your feelings with is of the utmost importance. Lots of personal growth is taking place for you during this time.

The Moon is in Gemini today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart. Easy communication flows this afternoon; however, watch out for confusing emotions later on. Your psychic abilities are blooming—pay attention to your intuition.

You’re in a busy mood today as the moon in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and encourages you to get reorganized and take on healthier habits. Shifts in your social life are taking place.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious mood! Your career is also on your mind, as you can feel shifts taking place for you professionally. Your popularity is growing!

The Moon in Gemini illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, encouraging you to connect with your loved ones, and on an emotional level, to reflect on your boundaries. Exciting opportunities to travel and study are on the way, too.

You’ve been doing a lot of work on yourself emotionally this year, Aries, letting go of old baggage. Today, you will feel a shift around these issues. The Moon in Gemini finds you in a talkative mood; however, watch out for confusing conversations later today.

The Moon in Gemini finds you reflecting on money and budgets, and on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth. A shift is felt In your relationships today, as Jupiter ends its retrograde and promotes growth in your partnerships.

The Moon is in your sign today, Gemini, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! Communication is strong this afternoon—but watch out for a day dream-y or confusing vibe later on.

