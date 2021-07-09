Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2021

The moon in intuitive water sign Cancer connects with mystical Neptune at 7:11 AM, encouraging us to trust our inner voices—but tension may arise as the moon opposes Pluto at 12:10 PM and themes like jealousy or control are up for consideration. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 8:21 PM, inspiring a shift in energy: The mood is warm and fun, and we’re feeling courageous!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your intuition is strong as the moon in Cancer mingles with mystical Neptune, and tensions between your personal and public lives may arise as the moon opposes Pluto. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo later on, inspiring romance, fun, and creativity!

Taurus

You’re making wishes as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. Intense conversations take place as the moon opposes Pluto. The moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to home and family.

Gemini

Creativity flows as the moon connects with transcendent Neptune, but financial matters may feel frustrating as the moon opposes Pluto. The energy shifts as the moon enters Leo, encouraging communication.

Cancer

Inspiring ideas are shared as the moon connects with mystical Neptune, but power struggles in your relationships may arise as the moon opposes Pluto. The energy changes as the moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to wealth and security.

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to connect with your intuition today, and to be wise about how much work you take on—make time to rest. The moon enters your sign, putting your focus on yourself! What do you need in order to feel nourished and comfortable?

Virgo

Deep connections are explored in your relationships early today, but drama may arise in your social life, too. The energy transforms as the moon enters Leo, helping you connect with your inner voice and encouraging you to rest.

Libra

Creative energy flows early today, you’re feeling productive! But you’re also feeling some tension today: Whether you’re focused on the future or stuck in the past, finding a way to be present is important right now. The moon enters Leo later on, inspiring social connection.

Scorpio

Things seem to fall into place easily as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune, but tense conversations may take place as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Leo.

Sagittarius

You’re in a nostalgic mood as the moon mingles with Neptune, but financial tension may arise as the moon opposes Pluto. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo later on, inspiring adventure and opportunity!

Capricorn

Easy energy flows around communication and connection as the moon mingles with Neptune, but themes like envy or control may arise as the moon opposes Pluto. The moon enters Leo later on, finding you reflecting on complicated financial matters like debts and taxes.

Aquarius

An energy of abundance flows as the moon connects with mystical Neptune, but tension arises as the moon opposes the planet of the underworld, Pluto. If you’re overworking yourself, carve out time to relax! The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, shifting your focus to relationships.

Pisces

Romance and creativity flow as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune! But drama may arise in your social life as the moon opposes Pluto. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routine.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.