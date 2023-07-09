Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2023

Action planet Mars enters methodical Virgo at 7:40 AM: Mars is all about having the courage to go after what you want, as well as the strength to know when to end things. In Virgo, Mars is very precise, so we can be executing our will in a thoughtful, expert manner. The patience to wait for the right time to do things comes easily.

The moon in Aries aligns with Venus in Leo at 12:34 PM, inspiring a passionate and creative atmosphere. Intriguing information may surface as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 4:48 PM. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:50 PM and Mercury in Cancer at 7:11 PM, which can find us confronting difficult emotions and feeling eager to talk about what’s on our minds. The moon enters sensual Taurus at 7:55 PM, brining a shift in energy. The moon aligns with Mars at 8:31 PM, and we’re reconnecting with our sense of purpose.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may be tackling a big project over the coming weeks as your ruling planet Mars enters Virgo. Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having an important discussion concerning your work-life balance. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to finances.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring a great deal of passion in your love life, as well as creative follow through: Great strides can be made toward completing an art project. Research can yield intriguing results as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars enters Virgo, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. You could be renovating, redecorating, or perhaps moving. Excitement arises in your personal life. An intense financial discussion is explored as your ruling planet Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Communications speed up as Mars enters Virgo. You and a partner can have an important but intense discussion as Mercury in your sign, Cancer, opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars enters Virgo, igniting the financial sector of your chart! You could be making a big sale, acquiring something of value, or reworking your budget. Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, urging you to check in with your inner voice. The moon enters Taurus, too, bringing your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars enters your zodiac sign today, Virgo! You can feel a renewed sense of energy and willpower. People may find you more confrontational, but also more provocative and appealing. Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a head to drama in your social life. Travel plans could be discussed as the moon enters Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your dreams and imagination are especially active as Mars enters Virgo. This could be a powerful time to cut ties with the past. Important discussions about your work-life balance take place as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, finding you and your partners discussing issues like money or other shared resources.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A busy energy flows in your social life as Mars enters Virgo. This can be a productive period for teamwork! A secret may be shared as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, too, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mars enters Virgo, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career. This could be an exciting time to connect with the public! You may be achieving some big goals. Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, finding you having an important discussion about money. The moon enters Taurus, too, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo, making it an exciting period for travel, learning, or even publishing your ideas. Big adventures may be ahead! Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, finding you and a partner having a deep and intense discussion. Romance and creativity are in the air as the moon enters Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be settling a debt or cutting ties with something or someone as Mars enters Virgo. Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, urging you to approach a discussion in a new way. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars enters Virgo, igniting the relationship sector of your chart. This can be an exciting time to connect with people, though you might also run into some hotheads. Your partners are especially forward, alluring, and energizing to be around. Intense discussions take place as Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, and the moon enters Taurus, opening lines of communication.