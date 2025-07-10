Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2025

The Full Moon in Capricorn demands a reality check, spotlighting long-term goals, boundaries, and the emotional weight of ambition. With Jupiter sitting in opposition, there’s tension between growth and overextension—between wanting more and being able to hold it. The Cancer Sun adds emotional heat to the mix, reminding us that care and vulnerability are still strength. You, stargazer, may feel pulled between what feels good and what makes sense, but that friction is productive. The sky’s not here to scold—it’s here to reveal. If something’s out of balance, this lunation will make it obvious. That clarity? It’s the power move. Use it wisely.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Full Moon in Capricorn forms a trine to Mars, your ruling planet, sharpening your instincts, Aries. You’re used to moving fast, but today’s clarity asks for strategy over speed. You’re being called to follow through, not just start strong. Channel your fire into something that lasts. Think legacy, not just momentum. What you build today could actually stick.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus linking to Pluto retrograde and Makemake, the vibe today is about alignment, Taurus. What you value, how you live, and the impact you leave behind are all in conversation. You know how to build comfort—now ask yourself if it supports growth. The universe is stirring your sense of purpose. Let that feeling shape what you commit to next.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury in Leo trines Ceres today, helping you name what truly feeds your soul, Gemini. You’re usually two steps ahead of your own emotions, but this alignment slows the spin just enough to reconnect. Craving support doesn’t make you needy—it makes you human. Say what you need. Someone in your orbit might be more ready to meet you there than expected.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Full Moon sits in your opposite sign today, Cancer, staring down Jupiter with big questions about growth and emotional risk. You know how to protect your inner world, but have you given it room to expand? Playing it safe might feel like self-care, but the stars are asking you to stretch. Let yourself believe that more is possible.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With no major planetary pulls on your ruling Sun today, you’re in rare control of the vibe, Leo. The Full Moon energy is loud, but you decide what gets your light. Don’t waste fuel on people or projects that dim your spark. You lead best when you’re inspired—so go where the fire feels real, not just expected.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury trines Ceres today, spotlighting how you give and receive care, Virgo. You’re wired to fix things, but not everything needs a “fix”—some things just need your presence. Instead of running triage on everyone else, check in with yourself. What nourishes you? What restores your balance? The answers might be simpler than expected, and more necessary than you’ve admitted.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms near trines to Pluto retrograde and Makemake, turning your focus toward purpose, Libra. You’re constantly weighing what feels good against what feels right, and today asks you to bring those into alignment. What you care about deserves more than passive interest. Let your values show through your actions, even if that means stepping out of your comfort zone.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde maintains a trine to Neptune today, dialing into your inner world, Scorpio. You’re not afraid to go beneath the surface—but now you’re being asked to trust what rises back up. Dreams, instincts, and strange pulls aren’t random. They’re messages. You know how to read between the lines. Let that insight guide your next move, even if no one else sees it yet.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter squares Makemake and stands opposite the Full Moon, stirring some friction around direction and purpose, Sagittarius. You’re used to chasing the horizon, but today the message is more internal. If progress feels off, it’s not failure—it’s misalignment. Reconnect with what inspires you, not what just looks impressive. Growth hits different when it actually means something to you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Full Moon lights up your sign while Saturn forms a near-sextile to Pluto retrograde, creating space for real transformation, Capricorn. You don’t mind the grind, but today, the focus shifts from what you do to who you’re becoming. Let yourself recognize the progress you’ve made, even if it’s slow. You’re building something no shortcut could ever deliver.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Neptune still form a nearly perfect sextile today, opening a strange but welcome channel between logic and intuition, Aquarius. You’re usually five steps ahead of the room, but today asks you to tune in, not just think through. Something dreamy, even odd, might hold real meaning. Don’t dismiss it just because it doesn’t follow your usual script.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde holds a near sextile to Uranus, sending strange signals through your emotional radar, Pisces. You’re more open than usual to perspectives that challenge your norm. That’s not a threat—it’s an invitation. Let your instincts wander somewhere new. Even a passing thought or feeling could lead to a breakthrough, if you’re willing to follow the thread.

Pisces monthly horoscope