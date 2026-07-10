Daily Horoscope: July 10, 2026

Some days feel like trying to put words to something that keeps slipping. You know what you mean, and you’ve known for a while, but the language for it keeps sliding just out of reach, and so the feeling stays interior, unvoiced, accumulating weight. The Moon moves into Gemini today and starts doing something about that, stargazer. Mercury has begun its approach to the Sun, and something that’s been circling without a name all week is finally taking shape. There’s a window opening: not wide open, not finished, just cracked enough to let air through. Say what’s been close. Ask what you’ve been circling. The right sentence has been waiting.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You usually know what you want before anyone asks — that’s the whole thing, the speed, the certainty, the go. Today, the signal is coming in differently. Neptune is sitting in a favorable angle to Mars right now, Aries, and that means the push is there, but the direction wants to come from somewhere softer than usual. Not a plan. A pull. Follow it anyway.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s something you’ve been holding onto — a setup, a situation, an arrangement you’ve decided is just the way things are — and Uranus squaring Venus is making that hold expensive right now. It’s not taking anything from you, Taurus. It’s just making the resistance visible. At some point, the energy you’re spending to keep things in place outweighs what those things are giving back.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon entered your sign this morning and sextiled Mercury — the first actual cooperation between those two in a week. After days of misfires and nothing coming out the way you meant it, today has a different texture, Gemini. The Sun is moving toward Mercury now, and what’s been tangled is starting to loosen. You’re not clear yet. But the turn is today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your default is to sit with things — feel them, turn them over, let them metabolize before you say a word. The Moon entering Gemini today pulls in the other direction, Cancer. Outward. Verbal. Quick. Not your usual frequency, but today it has something to offer. The Moon sextiled Mercury early this morning, and that window is still warm. Something has been waiting to be said.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mercury has been working backward through Cancer all month, and today it starts its approach to the Sun. Your center. Your whole deal. Whatever thought has been following you around since late June, Leo, is about to catch up. You won’t get the full picture until next week. For now: something in you wants settling, not an audience. Start there.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Not everything that arrives today deserves your analysis. Mercury square Eris specializes in feeding careful thinkers exactly the input that’s designed to spiral: half-true, emotionally loaded, impossible to fully resolve. Your precision is a strength, Virgo. But not every distraction earns it. Today, the best call you can make is knowing which problems aren’t yours to solve. Leave those alone.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A fear lives just under your accommodating instincts: that having your own preference, or saying something direct, will cost you the very connection you’ve been working to maintain. Chiron trining Venus today puts some light on that, Libra. The relationships you’ve been so careful with don’t need that much caution from you. The ones that do are due for a harder look.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Everything this week is getting bigger: the expressions, the declarations, the urgency. That’s Jupiter in Leo doing what it does. Meanwhile, what you’re doing, Scorpio, is running all of it through the filter that asks whether it’s true or just convincingly presented. Pluto opposing Jupiter means you’re the one calibrating while everyone else amplifies. That instinct is the one to trust.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve called your biggest ideas impractical enough times that you’ve almost started believing it. Neptune trining Jupiter doesn’t agree with that, Sagittarius. That’s a fire trine, the sky at its most expansive, and it’s pointing directly at the thing you’ve been talking yourself down from. The vision isn’t the problem. It never was. What’s been undersized is your willingness to actually back it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

At some point, the system you built to keep everything running started running something else too: you. Not by design, not on schedule, but there it is, Capricorn. Saturn sitting in a favorable angle to Ceres right now means the structure is doing double duty. It’s nourishing you as a byproduct of the whole operation. Don’t interrogate that. Just let it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a theory about what you want from relationships: something clean and conceptual you’ve been comfortable with for a while. Uranus squaring Venus is introducing evidence that doesn’t quite fit, Aquarius. The model might need an update. Not a full redesign. Just an honest look at whether the theory still matches what you actually feel when you stop theorizing.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The dream you’ve been nursing through Neptune’s retrograde isn’t losing ground. Jupiter is trining Neptune right now and making sure of that. Something went inward when Neptune reversed course, Pisces, but inward doesn’t mean gone. It means growing in a direction you can’t see yet. The doubt telling you this dream isn’t quite meant for you is the one thing that’s wrong. Jupiter disagrees.

Pisces monthly horoscope