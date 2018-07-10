Daily Horoscope: July 11, 2018

The Moon enters nurturing Cancer at 1:59 PM and connects with Venus at 5:09 PM, creating a sweet and affectionate energy. Surprises pop up as the Moon meets Uranus at 5:36 PM. The Moon opposes Saturn at 9:38 PM, finding us facing emotional blocks before Venus connects with Uranus at 11:26 PM, creating a wonderfully free and exciting energy. It’s a great night to try something unusual. A solar eclipse in protective, emotional Cancer arrives tomorrow: Changes are brewing, how will you nurture and comfort yourself and loved ones during this time?

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon enters your sign today, Cancer, and an eclipse is coming up in your sign—if you’re feeling extra emotional (and tired!), this is why! You’re going to make some huge changes soon. Tonight, Venus and Uranus connect to bring exciting news and ideas your way.

The Moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, pushing you to connect with your inner voice. With the upcoming eclipse, you might find you’re restless when you want to sleep. Exciting energy flows this evening, especially concerning cash and your career.

Immense reveals will take place in your social life, Virgo, thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Cancer. Tonight’s energy is exciting—sexy Venus is in your sign and connecting with Uranus, bringing adventure your way.

The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon and illuminates the career and popularity sector of your chart—majorly exciting shifts are going to be taking place in this arena, Libra! Tonight, your ruling planet Venus makes an exciting connection with Uranus, stirring up unexpected yet exciting emotions.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, and major philosophical breakthroughs are on the way—you’re seeing things in a new light. Venus and Uranus connect in the sky this evening, bringing exciting social connections and an experimental energy to your partnerships.

Intense emotions bubble to the surface as the eclipse in sensitive water sign Cancer approaches. But today, an exciting energy flows around your work and reputation, thanks to the connection between Venus and Uranus.

A whirlwind of change is coming to your relationships (romantic, professional, and even relationships with your frenemies), thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Cancer. Tonight is exciting, with Venus and Uranus connecting to bring adventure and romance your way.

The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon, finding you busy with errands. However, a big shift in your daily routine and how your nurture yourself is underway. Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus this evening, finding you making unexpected yet intimate connections.

The Moon enters fellow water sign Cancer this afternoon, finding you in an artistic and romantic mood. However, you can feel big changes coming up! Exciting, unexpected things pop up in conversation today, or a chance meeting takes place.

The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon, finding you craving comfort—but big shifts are soon taking place at home. Excitement around money and work arrive today, too, as Venus and Uranus connect in the sky.

The Moon enters Cancer today and brings news your way, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with electric Uranus this evening, bringing major excitement to your love life.

The Moon enters Cancer today, finding you reflecting on your budget. Sexy Venus and electric Uranus connect in the sky, stirring up unexpected surprises and finding you experiencing unusual emotions!

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.