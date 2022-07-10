Daily Horoscope: July 11, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini at 5:12 PM, encouraging us to get clear on our desires—what we need and want may feel like two very different things! Helping us get grounded is the moon’s connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:48 PM. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 9:42 PM and our imaginations can be especially creative, so express yourself and try not to get swept up by worries!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You can have a deep conversation about your wants and values today as the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini. Make time for rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

An important conversation about money can take place as the moon in Sagittarius opposes your ruling planet Venus, currently in Gemini. You may be reorganizing your budget or discussing your financial expectations in your relationships.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus, which is currently in your sign, Gemini, finding you and a partner having a deep conversation about desires and values. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, which can find you eager to switch up your routine, end an old habit, or rethink your schedule. Keep your plans flexible as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, which may kick up some drama in your social life. Get clear on your values and boundaries. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, bringing a supportive energy in your relationships.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You may be feeling sensitive as the moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini. If you find yourself feeling like you have to be someone other than yourself to fulfill a need, pause and reflect on how this situation can be resolved in a way that’s true to you.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes your ruling planet Venus in Gemini, kicking up conversations about love, money, and values. A bit of gossip might be shared, too. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Conversations about money, partnership, and values can kick up today as the moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, bringing a supportive energy at home.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, opposes Venus in Gemini: Important changes may be stirring in your partnerships. Solid conversations can take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, and you might feel nostalgic as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, encouraging you to take time to rest. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, and you’re reflecting on how to turn your plans into reality.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, which could kick up some drama in your social life, but solid connections can form as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, which can find you feeling sensitive about issues at home and how things will move forward in the future. Find ways to stay present, especially as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign. Expressing yourself creatively is a great way to work with this energy!