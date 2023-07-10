Daily Horoscope: July 11, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters proud Leo today at 12:11 AM, encouraging us to share our ideas with confidence! The moon in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 8:11 AM, and we’re reflecting on our limits and setting boundaries. The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 4:04 PM, inspiring feelings of expansion and possibility!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere! A discussion about a creative project picks up. Invitations to exciting celebrations arrive in your inbox.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury enters Leo today, perhaps kicking up discussions about home or family. The moon is also in your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self care. Boundaries are set, and new opportunities explored.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communication picks up speed as your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo. Your calendar might be packed, but start slow and give yourself plenty of time to rest while the moon moves through Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Discussions about money pick up as Mercury enters Leo. An exciting negotiation could take place over the coming weeks. The moon in Taurus can also find you focused on your social life, and it’s a lovely time to enjoy your hobbies.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters your zodiac sign today, Leo, making it an important period of expressing yourself and getting the answers you seek. Developments can also take place in your career as the moon moves through Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo today, which could find you connecting with your inner voice in a deep and significant way. Secrets may be shared. The moon in Taurus can also find you planning a trip.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your social life can become much busier as your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo. This could be an exciting time to meet new people, and a productive opportunity for teamwork. Your focus is also on financial matters as the moon moves through Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Leo today, boosting communication regarding your career. You may be sharing an exciting message with your fans in the coming weeks. The moon in your opposite sign Taurus inspires connection within your relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you making travel plans, publishing your ideas, or focusing on your education. The moon in Taurus can find you busy tackling your to-do list.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Discussions about money in your relationships kick up as Mercury enters Leo. You could also be organizing paperwork or communication regarding themes like taxes, debts, or inheritances. The moon in Taurus inspires sweetness and sensuality.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Leo today, boosting communication in your relationships. Your partners may be especially chatty! The moon in Taurus can also find you focused on your home and family life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury enters Leo, boosting productivity! You could be reworking your schedule, starting a new project, or wrapping something up. Communication also gets a boost with the moon in Taurus.