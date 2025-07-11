Daily Horoscope: July 11, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon moves into Aquarius today and stands in direct opposition to the Sun in Cancer, creating a cosmic tug-of-war between detachment and emotional sensitivity. This lunar phase urges reflection, but not the passive kind. You’re being asked to look at your patterns with clarity and compassion, especially when it comes to how you relate to others. For you, stargazer, this could bring up old reactions in new settings, or familiar emotions wearing different masks. Aquarius energy pushes for innovation, while Cancer holds tight to what feels safe. That tension can feel uncomfortable, but it’s also revealing. Pay attention to what’s surfacing—it’s trying to tell you something useful.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars nears a square with Venus, stirring friction between drive and desire, Aries. You may feel torn between pushing forward and wanting connection, recognition, or just a little sweetness. The tension is real, but so is the lesson. Every win doesn’t have to be a fight. Let yourself want something softer without thinking it makes you weak.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus nears a square with Mars, throwing your inner peace into a tug-of-war between comfort and momentum, Taurus. One part of you wants to keep things simple, while another itches for something to shake loose. You’re allowed to want more without blowing everything up. Make space for desire without turning it into a demand—for yourself or anyone else.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury holds a trine to Ceres, keeping your emotional signals tuned high, Gemini. You’re sharp as ever, but today’s clarity cuts through your usual chatter and gets to the point—what actually makes you feel cared for? You don’t need a script to connect. Let your warmth speak louder than your wit. Someone might surprise you by actually showing up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the Moon enters Aquarius and squares both Chiron and Eris, you may feel a crack between what you need and what others expect, Cancer. You’re usually the caretaker, but today that role might feel heavier than usual. If something hits a nerve, don’t ignore it. You’re allowed to question the dynamic instead of carrying it all in silence.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The waning gibbous Moon opposes the Sun today, putting your emotional instincts at odds with your usual confidence, Leo. You’re used to knowing what feels right, but second-guessing might creep in. That’s not weakness—it’s awareness. Use it. Instead of charging ahead, check your emotional blind spots. What feels off now might be the key to unlocking something bigger.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury trines Ceres, nudging you to rethink how you show care, Virgo. We know you’re great at fixing problems, but today asks for presence, not solutions. Let someone vent without turning it into a task. The smallest shift in how you listen can change everything. You don’t have to hold it all together to be supportive. Just being there counts, too.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus nears a square with Mars, kicking up tension between what you want and how you go after it, Libra. You’re craving harmony, but that doesn’t mean glossing over your own needs. Today pushes you to be honest—even if it rattles the balance. Speaking your truth won’t scare the right people away. It just clears the static.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde holds steady in sextile with Neptune and Saturn, giving structure to your instincts, Scorpio. You’re tuned into patterns others miss—but today, it’s less about noticing and more about applying. What you sense can become something tangible if you trust your timing. You don’t have to force clarity. It’s already forming. Let it reveal itself through consistency.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter holds a square with Makemake, stirring questions around purpose and place, Sagittarius. You’ve got big visions, but how do they serve the world around you? Chasing freedom is easy—building something that reflects your values takes more intention. Don’t skip the hard parts. The friction you feel now is shaping a direction that actually matters. Keep your aim steady.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn sits with Neptune and forms a sextile to Pluto retrograde, giving structure to something more intuitive than you’re used to, Capricorn. You’re excellent at plans, but today, a gut feeling might hold more weight than a spreadsheet. Trust doesn’t always come with proof. Let your ambition stretch toward something less defined, and see what takes shape when control steps aside.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With no major pulls on your ruling planet today, the energy’s yours to shape, Aquarius. You’re often ahead of the curve—but this time, the magic is in the present. There’s no need to predict the next trend or decode the future. Just show up as you are. The world needs your weird brilliance exactly today, not someday later.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde holds tight to Saturn and forms a trine with Pluto retrograde, giving structure to what usually floats, Pisces. Your dreamworld has weight today—visions carry impact, and emotions come with direction. You’re not drifting; you’re aligning. Let your instincts guide you toward something that feels both meaningful and real. What once felt out of reach now asks to be built.

Pisces monthly horoscope