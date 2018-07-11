Daily Horoscope: July 12, 2018

The Sun opposes Pluto at 6:01 AM: This is hugely intense—power struggles are exposed and endings take place. The Moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter at 11:12 AM, bringing a dash of luck. The Moon connects with Neptune at 3:57 PM, encouraging healing and spiritual connection. The Moon opposes Pluto at 9:43 PM, finding us exploring our emotions deeply. The Solar eclipse in Cancer arrives at 10:48 PM, asking us to trust our intuition, be confident in our abilities to nurture and protect, and to start new.

All Times EST. To learn more about today’s eclipse click here.

Videos by VICE

Powerful shifts take place in your relationships today, Cancer: Bullshit, manipulation, and shady behavior will be exposed. There is a solar eclipse in your sign this evening, finding you very emotional and exhausted—but ready for a new life.

You’re so exhausted, Leo—make time to rest and don’t overbook yourself. Study up on psychic development and pay attention to the messages coming to you in your dreams: There is a solar eclipse in intuitive Cancer tonight.

A power struggle in your social life reaches a tipping point today. The solar eclipse in Cancer activates the friendship and community sector of your chart, bringing great shifts around these themes.

Drama hits a boiling point today and power struggles are exposed—it’s time for a situation to come to an end. The solar eclipse in Cancer activates the career and popularity sector of your chart, bringing change to these areas of your life.

Difficult conversations come up today, Scorpio, but watch out for control issues—on your side or theirs! The solar eclipse in fellow water sign Cancer finds you seeing things in a new light. Difficult insights are made.

You’ll have to sort through power struggles around money and intimacy today, Sagittarius. You’re in an especially sensitive mood, as the solar eclipse in Cancer finds you letting go of the past.

This is an incredibly powerful day for your relationships, Capricorn. Some endings may take place, but trust that they’re meant to be; a new beginning around partnerships will come soon, thanks to tonights solar eclipse in Cancer.

Tonight’s solar eclipse in Cancer brings big changes to your daily routine and day job. You’re exhausted, so don’t overbook yourself. Plan ways to get reorganized and be smart about how you plan your time.

The solar eclipse in fellow water sign Cancer brings powerful shifts to your love life and creative pursuits, Pisces. However, watch out for drama and power struggles in your friendships and within the groups you belong to.

Struggles in your home and public life are highlighted today, and the eclipse in Cancer pushes you to create a stronger sense of safety and security.

Today brings life-changing news and powerful communication, thanks to the eclipse in Cancer. Cancer is an intuitive sign—do you trust your intuition? Verbal manipulation may take place, so trust your gut.

Power struggles around money are a huge theme today, Gemini, especially with all the new information being revealed by this evening’s eclipse in Cancer. Issues around intimacy are also highlighted.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.