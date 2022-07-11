Daily Horoscope: July 12, 2022

The moon enters industrious earth sign Capricorn at 5:01 AM, encouraging us to be responsible, reasonable, and focused on planning for the future. The moon makes a helpful connection with warrior planet Mars in Taurus at 1:12 PM, inspiring strength and courage. The moon squares off with Jupiter in fiery Aries at 6:07 PM, which could find us eager to break out of our usual routines…

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus can turn to your career as the moon enters Capricorn. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Taurus, which may bring material success your way!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can find you feeling adventurous—and perhaps a bit competitive—as the moon mingles with warrior planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, Taurus! Travel or education plans may move forward.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus may be on bills and finances as the moon enters Capricorn. The moon connects with Mars in Taurus, inspiring your imagination, and the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, asking you to consider whether your wishes can be fulfilled.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and your social life may feel especially busy and exciting as the moon connects with Mars in Taurus!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Capricorn, and the energy can be especially productive as the moon connects with Mars in Taurus. This may be a powerful time in your career!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the mood is especially passionate as the moon mingles with the planet of action, Mars, in Taurus!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules home and family, which can find you in a private mood—and relationships are highlighted as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries. Big emotions may surface!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and a busy energy flows around conversation as the moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your focus can turn to finances as the moon enters Capricorn. The moon squares off with your ruling planet, Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries, which may inspire plenty of fun—but do be mindful about your spending.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to sit with your feelings. The mood is passionate and creative as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in fellow earth sign Taurus!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to rest. An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon connects with Mars in Taurus. Big ideas may be shared and a busy flows around communication as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and communication is particularly busy as the moon connects with the planet of action, Mars, in Taurus!