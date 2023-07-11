Daily Horoscope: July 12, 2023

The moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer at 8:30 AM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere, but surprises might arise as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 12:42 PM. Our desire for affection and attention ramps up as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 9:24 PM! Flattery can get us far at this time. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 10:59 PM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions and explore our creative talents.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Topics like security and comfort are on your mind as the moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer. A surprising gift could be shared as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, inspiring excitement and romance! Slow down, connect with your intuition, and rest as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Taurus, connects with the sun in Cancer, which can bode well for communication. You might be surprising people with your choices as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. You’re in the mood to redecorate as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, finding you connecting with inspiring people.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An intuitive hunch might manifest in a surprising way as the moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus. Surprising discussions take place as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo. You can feel particularly glamorous as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting friendships can form as the moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer meets Uranus in Taurus. You could take action toward a financial matter as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo. A dreamy opportunity arises as the moon connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus, making it an exciting moment in your career! You may take action regarding something, or someone, you deeply desire as the moon squares off with Venus in your sign, Leo. People are rooting for you as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, too.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus, finding you connecting with exciting people and perhaps embarking on an unexpected adventure. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, and you could be making a decision about finances. A dreamy connection flows between you and a partner as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Exciting developments in your career could take place as the moon in Taurus connects with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you making an important decision about who you want to align with publicly. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creativity.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus, finding you having inspiring discussions and connecting with surprising people. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which could mean you’re embracing the spotlight! A romantic mood is in the air as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Unexpected solutions to tricky issues can be found as the moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in fellow fire sign Leo, bringing an unexpected, perhaps welcome, change in your routine. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, too, inspiring a sentimental atmosphere.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus aligns with the sun in Cancer and meets Uranus in Taurus, bringing unexpected fun and romance your way! The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which could find you making a decision about money. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, putting you in the mood to write poetry. An inspiring message is shared.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with the sun in Cancer and meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could mean making changes and upgrades at home and in your personal life. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, bringing excitement to your relationships. A sentimental gift may be given as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Taurus aligns with the sun in fellow water sign Cancer, bringing an easy atmosphere around communication. Surprising news may be shared as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus and squares off with Venus in Leo. The moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you discovering a fresh source of inspiration.