Daily Horoscope: July 13, 2022

Venus in Gemini makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:28 AM, creating a supportive atmosphere for discussing standards, expectations, and commitments. The moon in Capricorn opposes Mercury in Cancer at 7:59 AM, which can find us making a decision, and we may be inspired to do something in a totally new way as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:41 AM.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place at 2:38 PM, which might find us reaching an important resolution. Information could be revealed. Accountability and responsibility are key themes today. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 8:17 PM, possibly bring unexpected news or an a-ha moment. The moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 8:57 PM, inspiring our imaginations.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A helpful energy flows for discussing commitments as Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The full moon in Capricorn illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, perhaps finding you achieving a great accomplishment! Or you may be realizing which goals are important to you. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you having a brilliant idea about money, wealth, or security.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Helpful conversations about money or your career can take place as Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn arrives, and it may bring an important culmination to a conversation that’s been brewing! Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, possibly bringing a piece of information that helps you put a brilliant plan together!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus is in your sign, Gemini, finding you feeling charming and attractive, and it connects with Saturn in Aquarius today, creating a supportive atmosphere that’s lovely for discussing commitments. The full moon in Capricorn takes place, which can find you resolving a financial issue. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Cancer, connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring your imagination and perhaps bringing exciting information.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

An emotionally supportive energy flows as Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. A situation between you and a partner can reach a culmination as the full moon in Capricorn takes place. Mercury in your sign, Cancer, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you connecting with exciting, unexpected people.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Support flows in your friendships and romantic relationships as Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The full moon in Capricorn can find you completing a project or dumping an old habit. Creative inspiration may arrive as Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere, especially in your career. The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn takes place and your ruling planet Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, bringing a chance meeting or surprising news.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere that’s fantastic for discussing expectations and commitments! The full moon in Capricorn can find you letting go of the past in some significant way. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re coming up with an exciting idea about your future.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring an emotionally supportive atmosphere. The full moon in Capricorn can bring important information to light or a deep conversation to a climax. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you and a partner having an unexpected, inspiring conversation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

A solid, supportive atmosphere flows around communication as Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. A financial situation may come to a climax as the full moon in Capricorn takes place. A brilliant idea can be shared as Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere, especially for your finances. A full moon takes place in your sign today, Capricorn, which can find you expressing how you feel! There may be a change in your approach to your relationships. Your partners may have brilliant ideas to share as Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your love life and creative pursuits. Make time for rest as the full moon in Capricorn takes place. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making upgrades at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for exploring your feelings. The full moon in Capricorn takes place, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. Mercury in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps stirring some creative inspiration.