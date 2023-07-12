Daily Horoscope: July 13, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn today at 2:11 AM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere! Big changes could take place. We feel chatty as the moon enters Gemini at 3:26 AM. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo at 6:51 AM, spurring us to take action. Patience might be short. The moon connects with Mercury in Leo at 12:40 PM, which can bode well for planning. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 4:06 PM, finding us setting boundaries.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A busy atmosphere flows through your neighborhood as the moon enters Gemini. Communication could also kick up! Discussions move along quickly, but watch out for short tempers as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to building wealth as the moon enters Gemini! The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, too, which could find you setting boundaries within your groups and communities.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! Make time to focus on self care. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, which could bring juicy information and generally bode well for communication!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, which could find you connecting with your inner voice in a significant way. The moon in Gemini also calls you to catch up on rest—but between the moon squaring off with Mars in Virgo and mingling with Mercury in Leo, this might be a busy time for communication!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, lighting up the area of your chart that rules your social life. This can be a very exciting time to connect with a new community or reconnect with established friends as the moon aligns with Mercury, which is now in your sign.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, which could bring your focus to your career and your life in the public eye. You may be tapping into the collective unconscious in a powerful way and giving the people exactly what they want as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury in Leo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules learning, travel, and growth! The moon mingles with Mercury in Leo, which can bode well for your social life, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus may be on money as the moon enters Gemini. You and a partner can address a financial issue, or you may be focused on resolving a debt, tax issue, or other complicated financial matter. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, which could find you making an important decision about how to invest in your future.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, activating the relationship sector of your chart. The moon mingles with Mercury in fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you having a deep and meaningful discussion with a partner.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Gemini today, inspiring you to tackle the items on your to-do list. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting firm boundaries around communication and your availability.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity—but your time may be limited and you’ll have to be choosy about where you focus your attention as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Gemini. You could be setting important boundaries in your personal life as the moon squares off with Saturn, which is currently in your sign.