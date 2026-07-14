Daily Horoscope: July 14, 2026

Not every fresh start announces itself. Some arrive as the feeling of space opening where pressure used to be—a turning over, a new page that doesn’t trumpet itself but simply appears. Today does both, stargazer. The New Moon in Cancer resets the emotional territory you’ve been carrying without realizing how much weight it’s accumulated. This is the moment to decide what the next cycle is about—not to process what happened, but to choose what’s next. Saturn’s long press on the Sun lifts today too. The Moon moves into Leo tonight with Jupiter waiting. It’s actually a lot of movement for a Tuesday. Let it take you somewhere new.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Uranus-Mars conjunction that’s been running since late June winds down in two days. That’s been the current you’ve been operating on all month—fast, electric, prone to impulse. It’s not gone yet, Aries. But it is losing charge. If there’s one thing still on your list that needs that full-send energy, today is the better day. Thursday, it won’t be.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus square Venus has been at peak intensity through yesterday and today, and the landscape looks different than it did a week ago. When something gets disrupted, the question is what held—and that’s exactly where you operate best, Taurus. The things that made it through were already solid. The ones that didn’t were already loose. Start building from what held.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Yesterday the signal arrived. Today the New Moon in Cancer—the same sign Mercury has been retrograde in—is resetting the emotional territory around all of it. That’s not small, Gemini. The thought you’ve been carrying isn’t just clearer now; the ground it’s sitting on has been refreshed. What you do with that combination today has more reach than you’d expect.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This New Moon belongs to you specifically—it happens in your sign once a year, and this morning was it. What the Moon seeded in those early hours is yours to tend, Cancer. Not someone else’s emotional need. Not what’s been pressing on you all week. What do you actually want the next cycle to look like? That’s the question for today.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Saturn has been squaring the Sun since late June—pressing, scrutinizing, adding weight to everything. Today, that aspect ends. Not because you passed a test, Leo, but because the sky moved on. You don’t need to earn the relief or mark the occasion. The Moon comes into your sign tonight with Jupiter waiting. Let the day close differently than it opened.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde in Cancer means your analytical brain has been running through emotional water for weeks—every thought filtered through feeling, every conclusion second-guessed. The New Moon in Cancer today resets that territory, Virgo. Not the analysis itself. Just the emotional register it’s been running through. The thing you’ve been turning over might look different from here. Give it another look.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The disruption that’s been running through your relationship landscape all week wasn’t the problem — it was the diagnosis. Libra, Uranus Square Venus at peak intensity has a way of revealing what was already there underneath the harmony. Whatever became visible when the balance got knocked around deserves a good look. Not to fix it right now. Just to finally see it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s something in your immediate environment that everyone is politely not mentioning. Pluto sextiling Eris today is the configuration that backs the person willing to name it, Scorpio — the one that says the comfortable silence has an expiration date. You’ve already clocked what it is. The question is whether today is the day you stop letting it go unnamed. The answer is yes.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter has been expanding your sense of what’s possible all month—but tonight it gets personal. The Moon conjuncts Jupiter at 11:49 PM EST, Sagittarius, and what arrives isn’t intellectual. It’s felt. That big, warm, this-is-right feeling you get tonight isn’t you projecting. It’s the sky being unusually direct with you about something. Let it be a signal, not a passing mood.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn square Sun ends today—and the word for it isn’t relief. It’s completion. Saturn has been doing heavy structural work since late June, pressing on egos and identities. That job is done, Capricorn. Not with fanfare, not with celebration. Just the clean feeling of a difficult thing finishing on schedule. That’s what a good day looks like for you. Take it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The things transforming in your life right now aren’t random, even when they feel that way. Pluto in your sign, trining Uranus, means the renovation is intentional, Aquarius—operating at a level below what you can see. Trust the direction it’s taking. Not every disruption needs to be driven from outside. Some of the best ones are already running from within.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Yesterday was about using what was available before the window closed. Today is a different register, Pisces. Pluto sextiling Neptune is not an urgent aspect—it’s a patient one, doing its work over months without announcing itself. What you’ve been sensing through Neptune’s retrograde is being shaped at a level below your direct access. Let it process. Some work doesn’t need your supervision.

Pisces monthly horoscope