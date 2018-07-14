Daily Horoscope: July 15, 2018

The Moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 1:31 PM, but expect surprises as it connects with wildcard Uranus at 5:21 PM. The energy shifts again when the Moon connects with the planet of stability, Saturn, at 8:55 PM. Today is all about being responsible and claiming your right to do things your own way—do people trust you to do the right thing?

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon enters analytical Virgo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart— you’re very intuitive, Cancer, but today you have a boost in mental acuity, too. Exciting social connections are made later today.

The Moon enters Virgo this afternoon, lighting up the financial sector of your chart! Exciting shifts take place around your professional goals today, and this evening, you’re coming up with solid plans that will help you get organized around goals pertaining to wealth and security.

The Moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time to nourish yourself: walk on the earth with bare feet and reconnect with nature. Eat some good food. Adventure arrives later on today as the Moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

The Moon enters Virgo today, finding you in a sleepy, quiet mood. However, some interesting shake-ups will arrive later today as the Moon connects with wildcard Uranus, stirring up unexpected emotions.

The Moon enters Virgo this afternoon, finding you in a social mood, Scorpio! Unexpected meetings take place and exciting ideas are shared. It’s a solid day for making plans for the future.

The Moon enters Virgo this afternoon, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules career and popularity. Exciting shake-ups arrive in your daily routine, but it’s also a solid day to work out issues concerning cash.

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo this afternoon, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning and inspiring you to see new places and do new things. Unexpected fun arrives!

The Moon enters Virgo this afternoon, finding you in an emotionally intense and brooding mood. But later today, the Moon will connect with your ruling planet Uranus, encouraging you to be the free-thinking innovator you are!

Your focus turns to relationships today, Pisces, as the Moon enters your opposite sign Virgo this afternoon. Exciting conversations take place later on today, and it’s a wonderful evening to discuss plans or connect with people you admire.

Your focus turns to your to-do list as the Moon enters Virgo this afternoon. You have lots of planning, organizing, and list-making to do—you’re changing the world, you know! Get to work!

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—cute! The Mood is free-spirited and open-minded as the Moon connects with wildcard Uranus, which is currently shaking things up in your sign.

The Moon enters earth sign Virgo this afternoon, encouraging you to get grounded and spend time in reflection, especially concerning your boundaries. Freedom from an emotionally puzzling situation arrives in the form of a eureka moment.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.