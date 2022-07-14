Daily Horoscope: July 15, 2022

The moon in free-thinking Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 9:16 AM, which can find us rethinking our plans, feeling eager to try something new, and break free from limiting circumstances. Unexpected feelings may surface. Though some of us are eager to break the rules today, the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 6:27 PM, reminding us that limits do exist. Our focus might turn to themes like responsibility and preparing for the future.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your social life today. You can be eager to connect with a new crowd, but you might feel unsure about whether you fit in, or what the expectations may be. Getting clear on your own expectations and boundaries will help you as you move forward!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus, which is in your sign, you’re eager to do something new and unexpected regarding your work or life in the public eye.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which can find you exploring new opportunities—and those opportunities may be quite unusual as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus! Be patient and review all the details before you commit to anything as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on finances today: You may be taking care of bills or discussing money with a partner. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you setting firm boundaries around money.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Unexpected meetings can take place as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Your partners may be taking on new responsibilities as the moon meets Saturn.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you inspired to get reorganized, but an unexpected opportunity might bring a change of plans as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected emotions can surface as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today. Unexpected emotions—perhaps about partnership—surface as the moon squares off with Uranus, which is in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and brilliant ideas can be shared as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected news or a change in plans may also arrive. You can set boundaries on your availability as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and surprising feelings about your desires surface as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon also meets your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, encouraging you to be mindful of your budget.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, and your other ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign. Surprising feelings about your home and family may surface, and it’s a great time to reflect on your boundaries, responsibilities, and expectations.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius asks you to slow down and rest. A surprising intuitive insight may strike as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You can feel especially introspective or private as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.