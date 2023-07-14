Daily Horoscope: July 15, 2023

The moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Leo at 8:27 AM, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere, but some laziness or confusion could arise when the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 8:35 AM. The moon enters Cancer at 1:13 PM, encouraging us to connect with our emotions and intuitions. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo at 7:48 PM, inspiring a boost in energy, willpower, and passion.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, perhaps bringing your attention to your home and family life. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Virgo, which can find you feeling productive! You could be wrapping up a project, tackling your chores, or even dumping an old habit.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. A passionate message may be shared as the moon aligns with action planet Mars in fellow earth sign Virgo.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Gemini, and it squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you reflecting on your fantasies and fears, especially in relation to your career. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Cancer.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Cancer! This could be a powerful time to connect with and express your emotions. The moon aligns with action planet Mars in Virgo, which can find you bravely making a bold statement.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. This is a powerful time to explore your psyche, do shadow work, journal, meditate, or explore your spiritual practice.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus could turn to your social life today as the moon enters Cancer. Virgos are sometimes called shy, but you may be especially extroverted today as the moon aligns with warrior planet Mars, which is currently in your zodiac sign.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. You could be tapping into something unspoken that wows your audience as the moon aligns with Mars in Virgo.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, learning, and new possibilities. An adventure can begin as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars in Virgo! You may connect with very exciting people at this time.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, which could find you and your partners discussing issues like money and security. A productive, exciting energy flows in your career as the moon aligns with Mars in Virgo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. An exciting discussion or invitation could arrive as the moon aligns with action planet Mars in fellow earth sign Virgo!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, finding you focused on themes like wellness and self care. You could be cutting ties with a situation that’s no longer serving you as the moon connects with Mars in Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring romance and creativity! You may connect with someone especially dashing as the moon aligns with Mars in your opposite sign Virgo.