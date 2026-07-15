Daily Horoscope: July 15, 2026

The big moments of the week have passed—the signal, the disruption, the reset—and now it’s Wednesday. Wednesday looks a lot like last Wednesday from the outside: same commute, same inbox, same tasks waiting. But you’re not quite the same person who sat down at the beginning of all of this, stargazer, even if nothing around you has caught up to that yet. That lag is normal. The sky, for its part, is still actively working. Uranus and Neptune in exact sextile this evening, the Moon moving warm through Leo, everything building toward next week’s peaks. Something moved this week. The question is what you do with that now.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The week has been dense, and most of it has asked something of you. This afternoon is different—Moon sextiling Mars is the sky giving you a clean window to act on something you actually want, Aries, without the weight that’s been pressing since Monday. No big strategic move required. Just a confident, direct action in the direction you already know. That’s plenty.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Mars square Venus doesn’t care about your timeline, Taurus. Something is pushing against what you’d prefer to hold steady—a decision, a pace, a situation you considered settled. The pressure isn’t a crisis. It’s a prompt. Not everything that interrupts your equilibrium is a threat. Some of it is just asking whether what you’re holding is what you want, or what’s familiar.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The signal arrived Monday. The ground refreshed Tuesday. Today’s the day you either do something with what you figured out, Gemini, or start talking yourself back out of it. Mercury is still retrograde, Saturn is still squeezing the channel—those are actual obstacles, not a sign that what you know is wrong. Don’t let the delivery difficulty become a reason to doubt the message.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon is in Leo today—different fuel than you’re used to. Your default is to feel first and process privately. Leo’s Moon wants expression: warm, direct, with presence. You can resist that frequency or borrow it, Cancer. Tonight it trines Saturn, which means whatever you put out actually has structure behind it. Lean outward today. It works better than you’d expect.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Yesterday the pressure ended. Today the Moon is fully in your sign, Leo, doing what Leo’s Moon does—warming things up, moving forward. Moon sextiling Mars this afternoon is action with emotional backing. Moon trining Saturn tonight is feeling and discipline cooperating. You’ve been bracing for that Saturn weight long enough that stopping might take a minute. It’s gone. Act like it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The method is clear. Execution is still being squeezed by Saturn, and Mercury doesn’t go direct until the 23rd. Virgo, you don’t have to wait passively—use the delay for what you do best: preparation. Lay out exactly what needs to happen the moment the channel opens. Have it so organized it practically runs itself. That’s not stalling. That’s strategy.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mars square Venus is the aspect that doesn’t respond to diplomatic packaging. Something in your landscape right now needs direct engagement—not managed, not made comfortable first. Libra has a gift for making hard things easy to receive, but there’s a situation right now where the smoothing is actually getting in the way. Mars wants a straight line. Draw one.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto trine Uranus is exact in three days, and Scorpio can already feel the approach—whatever’s been transforming internally is getting close to a convergence with the part of the sky that breaks things open. Not derailing. Opening. Something you’ve been processing on your own is about to become actionable. Start thinking now about what you do when it arrives.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s a question Pluto opposing Jupiter keeps returning to, Sagittarius: where you’re going is one thing, but what you’re carrying that doesn’t belong on the trip is another. The expansion instinct always says more, further, bigger. Pluto retrograde in opposition says look at what you’re outrunning. What’s still attached that shouldn’t be? Get clear on that first, and the next move becomes obvious.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Moon trines Saturn tonight in a fire sign, which does something Saturn doesn’t usually get: makes the discipline feel warm. The structure that usually demands and restricts has a different quality tonight, Capricorn—something closer to chosen than imposed. Notice the difference between doing something because you have to and doing it because you want to. That’s what tonight is offering.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus sextiles Neptune exactly today. For you, Aquarius, that means the part that works in theories and systems is getting an unusual visitor: imagination. Not soft or ungrounded. Something more directional. Whatever idea you’ve been building on pure concept now has a feeling component. Don’t dismiss it because it doesn’t fit the framework. It’s telling you something the framework can’t.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s been retrograde—your whole operation has been running below the surface: dreams incubating, intuition turned toward yourself. Uranus sextiling Neptune exactly today is the external jolt that says what you’ve been processing is on track, Pisces. You weren’t imagining it. The recognition from outside isn’t coincidence. Neptune trines Jupiter in five days. What you’ve been sitting with is about to get larger.

Pisces monthly horoscope