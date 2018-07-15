Daily Horoscope: July 16, 2018

The Moon in Virgo meets Venus at 12:35 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. The Moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 11:34 AM and opposes dreamy Neptune at 4:25 PM—good vibes are flowing. You’ll have to be cautious about things that seem too good to be true, while avoiding paranoia at the same time. Find ways to stay grounded today. The Moon connects with power planet Pluto at 10:29 PM, encouraging us to explore our deepest emotions.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in Virgo today, Cancer, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing messages your way. This evening’s conversations are especially intriguing—secrets are shared.

The Moon is in earth sign Virgo today, Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Helpful energy flows your way early today, but feelings of insecurity may well up later—you’d be wise not to indulge.

The Moon is in your sign today, Virgo! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Communication flows this morning, but watch out for confusion in your relationships tonight.

The Moon in Virgo illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, so make space in your busy calendar for time alone. Take a nap. Day dreaming takes you to some strange places this afternoon…it’s time to get real!

Make time to connect with friends today, especially this evening, when the Moon in thoughtful Virgo connects with your ruling planet Pluto to make for powerful meetings and deep conversations.

The Moon is in Virgo today, Sagittarius, lighting up the career and popularity sector of your chart. The Moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, sending unexpected good luck your way!

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, encouraging you to try new things. Lucky energy flows in your friendships, but watch out for miscommunications later this afternoon.

The Moon in Virgo illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, Aquarius, finding you reflecting on issues concerning your sex life and the more complicated side of your finances, like debts or inheritances.

The Moon in Virgo lights up the partnership sector of your chart today, Pisces, and lucky energy flows your way early on. Inspiring conversations take place, but watch out for confusion in your relationships later this evening. Powerful connections are formed tonight.

The Moon in Virgo inspires you to get in touch with your witchy side today and engage in ritual. Creative energy flows throughout the day, and tonight you find yourself accessing a deep well of power.

The Moon in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with your ruling planet Venus this afternoon, finding you in a flirtatious mood. Romance is in the air! Luck and creativity are flowing! Tonight brings deep conversations.

The Moon in Virgo connects with sweet Venus early today, finding you in cheerful mood, eager to spruce up your home and connect with your loved ones. The Moon is more intense this evening, when you find yourself exploring deep, powerful emotions.

