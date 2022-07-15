Daily Horoscope: July 16, 2022

The moon in Aquarius makes a harmonious connection with Venus in Gemini at 12:36 AM, inspiring a creative, fun, and flirtatious atmosphere! The moon enters sensitive, artistic water sign Pisces at 4:18 AM. An important realization or piece of information can arrive as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer at 3:38 PM. A boost in energy comes as the moon mingles with Mars in Taurus at 5:37 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The sun meets messenger planet Mercury in Cancer, which can find you having an important conversation or big realization about home and family.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and a fascinating conversation can take place as the sun meets messenger planet Mercury in Cancer.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, which can bring your focus to your career, and a new financial plan—or a realization about your wants and needs—may arise as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, which can find you exploring new opportunities! The sun meets Mercury in your sign, Cancer, finding you in an expressive mood, and you may be realizing something important about yourself.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to finances as the moon enters Pisces, but make time for rest and quiet meditation as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer: A brilliant idea may come to you!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring connection and communication. The sun meets Mercury in Cancer, which can find you connecting with a new social circle or learning something about your hopes and dreams for the future.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus may turn to your to-do list as the moon enters Pisces: Creative solutions to everyday problems can be found! The sun meets Mercury in Cancer, perhaps bringing exciting news about your career or an important realization about what you want for your future.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! News from afar may arrive as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer. A profound conversation or realization can take place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a fantastic time to spruce up your space and enjoy your home. The sun meets Mercury in Cancer, which can find you getting reorganized, starting a new project, or rethinking your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and the sun meets Mercury in your opposite sign Cancer, which can find you having a profound realization about relating, or bring a deep conversation between you and a partner.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus may turn to finances today as the moon enters Pisces. An important realization about finances—especially money you share with others, bills, debts, or other complicated financial matters—can arrive as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters your today, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! A fun invitation could come your way as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer. Creative inspiration may arrive. You might have an important realization about your heart’s desires.