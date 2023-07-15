Daily Horoscope: July 16, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 2:06 AM, helping us make sense of our limits, standards, and boundaries. The moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Taurus at 12:23 PM, inspiring an atmosphere of growth, adventure, and possibility!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring an emotionally supportive atmosphere, especially if you feel like you’re struggling with uncertainty. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, too, bringing an energy of abundance!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A supportive atmosphere flows in your social life and teamwork as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which could find you in the midst of an exciting period of growth!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for your career and finances. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you connecting with your intuition in a deep way. A big dream may inspire you and propel you forward at this time.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making solid travel plans or publishing your work. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and you’re connecting with an inspiring crowd.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring an emotionally supportive atmosphere, especially in the face of change. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your career and reputation!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Productive discussions about the future can take place in your relationships as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you making travel plans or diving into an area of study that inspires you.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be very productive at work today as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, too, which could bring some helpful people your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your love life, within your creative endeavors, or in your personal goals. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, too, which could bring you a dash of luck with partnership.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring an emotionally supportive atmosphere, especially at home or within your relationships. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring helpful people your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for communication, discussing the future, and planning logistics. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an expansive atmosphere in your love life! Creative inspiration flows. You may attend an exciting celebration.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A productive atmosphere flows around money, budgeting, and security as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an energy of abundance in your home and personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which could find you receiving a tremendous amount of support for your creative efforts. Productive discussions with lovers can take place, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, bringing exciting news your way.