Daily Horoscope: July 16, 2026

There’s a difference between something resolving and something finally letting up, and today feels more like the second one. Saturn’s square to the Sun wrapped up yesterday, and the pressure that’s been sitting on the week is gone. What fills that space is entirely up to you, stargazer. Neptune and Uranus are in an exact sextile right now, meaning the imaginative and the unpredictable are cooperating instead of competing. Pluto trines Uranus in two days, and the sky is building toward something — not a single answer, but a direction you haven’t had access to all week. That access just opened. Walk toward it before you talk yourself out of it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You know exactly what you want right now — that part’s easy. What’s throwing you off is the fact that you want it. Aries doesn’t do hesitation, but here you are, running the scenario seventeen different ways instead of making a move. Mars squaring Venus isn’t blocking you; it’s just making desire feel complicated. The answer’s simpler than you’re making it. Stop stalling.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Sitting still and waiting for things to settle is usually a solid strategy, Taurus. Except right now, Uranus squaring your ruling planet means the ground isn’t going to cooperate on your timeline. Digging in harder won’t change that. The discomfort you’re white-knuckling through is actually trying to tell you something — and you won’t hear it by outlasting it. Try listening instead.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The words are coming out fine — they’re just not doing what you want them to do, and that’s disorienting when communication is your whole thing. Saturn squaring Mercury is asking for less volume and more weight. You don’t have to fill every silence, Gemini. The thing you actually need to say will find its way out when you stop crowding it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moved into Leo, and you can feel the temperature change. That private, interior current you were riding has hit brighter air, and everyone’s turning outward again. That’s their thing. What you figured out about yourself these last few days doesn’t expire just because the room changed, Cancer. You don’t have to perform for any of this to count.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

That pressure you’ve been carrying all week? It’s off. Saturn’s square to the Sun wrapped up, and you can feel it — there’s room again. The Sun is still in Cancer, Leo, still asking you to work from somewhere more interior than feels natural. But the weight’s lifted. Stop waiting to exhale and figure out what you want to do with all that space.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve looked at this from every angle and still can’t get it to resolve — which is its own kind of torture when you’re wired to fix things. Saturn squaring Mercury is putting pressure on Virgo’s operating system right now: the part that runs the analysis, closes the loop, delivers the answer. It’s not broken. It’s just slower than you’d like. Let it be slow.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something you were pretty sure about has a crack in it now, and you keep staring at the crack instead of what it’s showing you. Uranus has been squaring your ruling planet all week, Libra. The picture got disrupted — that’s not the emergency. Mistaking the disruption for the whole story is. Look at what the gap is actually pointing to.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto trining Uranus is heading toward exact, and while everyone else is experiencing this as something rattling loose, Scorpio already knows what’s underneath. You’ve been watching this particular thing build for a while. The confirmation that you were right isn’t as satisfying as it should be — the more interesting question is what you do now that there’s no pretending otherwise.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been thinking about this too logically. Uranus sextiling Jupiter is not a “make the sensible choice” aspect — it rewards the left turn, the option you dismissed too fast because it didn’t fit the existing plan. Sagittarius operates on instinct when it’s working, and right now your instincts are getting a boost from somewhere unexpected. Trust the thing that surprised you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn in Aries is restless — and if you’ve felt that as an itch you can’t place, an impatience with your own pace, that’s your ruling planet. The part of you that usually argues for patience is pushing right now, Capricorn. That’s not a red flag. It might just mean this is the moment to move faster than you’d normally allow.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re not always comfortable with things that can’t be explained, which is a funny position for someone who prides themselves on thinking differently. Neptune sextiling Uranus today — exact — is the sky asking Aquarius to make room for something with no category yet. Not a theory, not a system. Just a feeling you haven’t processed. Leave it unprocessed for a minute.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The thing you’ve been holding in your imagination — not talking about it too much, not wanting to jinx it — has more structural support right now than it looks like. Neptune trining Jupiter is building toward exact, and the timing, Pisces, is yours. Stop treating it like it might disappear if you look at it directly. It won’t. Go ahead and look.

Pisces monthly horoscope