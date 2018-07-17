Daily Horoscope: July 17, 2018

The Moon in Virgo connects with the Sun at 6:49 AM, creating a productive, helpful energy. The Moon enters the sign of justice and relationships, Libra, today at 3:42 PM, and while Libra is a sign we often consider flirtatious and social, the Moon squares off with Saturn at 11:19 PM, creating a much more serious atmosphere.

All Times EST.

An easy energy around communication flows this morning, Cancer. You’re in the mood to connect with your home and family as the Moon enters Libra this afternoon, and relationship issues come to the fore this evening.

The energy shifts this afternoon, as the Moon enters social Libra to bring plenty of communication your way. Just watch out for scheduling difficulties and delays this evening.

Helpful vibes flow in your social life this morning, and your focus turns to your finances this afternoon as the Moon enters Libra. Being mature about the ways you spend your money to have fun will be an important theme this evening.

The Moon enters your sign this afternoon, Libra, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions. It’s important to be firm about your needs and boundaries, especially as the Moon connects with Saturn, the planet of rules and limits, this evening.

The Moon enters Libra this afternoon, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest. Watch out for blocks around communication this evening.

The Moon enters flirty air sign Libra today, which usually finds you eager to connect with your friends. However, issues around self-worth—or even finances—come up for you this evening.

The Moon enters Libra this afternoon, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’ll hit some roadblocks this evening and your maturity will be tested.

The Moon enters fellow air sign Libra this afternoon, finding you in a philosophical mood. You’re stumped about how to get around a situation this evening and frustrated about not having all the details. Trust your gut!

Easy energy flows in your relationships this morning, Pisces, but a more emotionally intense energy arrives later on, when the Moon enters Libra. You’ll be reflecting on your responsibilities to the groups and communities you belong to tonight.

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra this afternoon, finding you focusing on your partnerships and confronting obstacles, especially in your public life.

A caring, gentle energy flows this morning. The Moon enters Libra this afternoon, inspiring you to get organized! Just watch out for scheduling difficulties this evening, Taurus.

The Moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. However, the energy—especially this evening—isn’t all roses and poetry; you’ll have to confront some serious emotions.

