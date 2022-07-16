Daily Horoscope: July 17, 2022

Communication planet Mercury in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:52 AM. The sun—also in Cancer—connects with Neptune at 6:55 PM. The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:01 AM and Venus enters Cancer at 9:32 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Emotions flow as Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces. Slow down today, Aries. Enjoy your home and family life! Venus enters Cancer, which may find you feeling inspired to redecorate your home or entertain loved ones!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Inspiring conversations and social connections can form as Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces. Your ruling planet Venus enters Cancer, which might bring a love letter, good news, or sweet interactions!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury and the sun are both in Cancer, and today they connect with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling creatively inspired and quite glamorous! Venus enters Cancer, which may financial blessings or material comfort.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury and the sun are in your sign, Cancer, and today they connect with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring your imagination. A whimsical energy is in the air, and you’re feeling especially attractive as Venus enters your sign, boding well for connection.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury and your astrological ruler, the sun, are in Cancer, and today they connect with Neptune in Pisces: This is a powerful time for emotional healing and moving on. Venus enters Cancer, finding you craving a secluded getaway with yourself or a lover.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you making meaningful connections in your social life and partnerships. Venus enters Cancer, and you’re feeling quite popular!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your creativity and influence in your career or public sphere can be particularly dazzling as Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces. Your ruling planet Venus enters Cancer, which may bring exciting rewards your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The mood is especially whimsical and romantic as Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces! Creative inspiration flows. Venus enters Cancer, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury and the sun in Cancer mingle with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a sweet, sentimental atmosphere. You may be connecting with the past in some way. A deeper level of understanding can arise. Venus enters Cancer, perhaps bringing you a gift or a reassurance of some kind.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Inspiring conversations and uplifting connections can take place as Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with Neptune in Pisces. Venus enters Cancer, boding well for relationships!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

A creative, productive energy flows around money and the projects you’re working on as Mercury and the sun connect with Neptune in Pisces. Venus enters Cancer, making it a lovely time to update your wardrobe and your beauty cabinet or to indulge in a spa day.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury and the sun in Cancer connect with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, bringing a sweep-you-off-your-feet romantic atmosphere! Creativity flows. Venus enters Cancer, inspiring an open-hearted, loving energy.