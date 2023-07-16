Daily Horoscope: July 17, 2023

Chatty Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:49 AM, which could make for a busy atmosphere in regard to communication. People can feel very open-minded! Just watch out for gossip and exaggerations. The moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 9:21 AM, encouraging an experimental approach to things, and a fresh start arrives with the new moon in Cancer at 2:32 PM. A dreamy, romantic energy flows as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 7:52 PM, but intense emotions arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 11:06 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you having an exciting discussion about money—but do watch your spending. A fresh start arrives in your home, family, and personal life thanks to today’s new moon in Cancer.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Taurus, which can find you having exciting discussions about your living situation: perhaps you’re moving, redecorating, or reconnecting with family. There’s a new moon in Cancer, marking a fresh start regarding communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Leo and today it squares off with Jupiter in Taurus: An intuitive hunch could lead you someplace exciting! But if something sounds too good to be true, trust your gut. There’s a new moon in Cancer, marking the start of a new cycle regarding money or security.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Drama and excitement may be stirred in your social life as Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. There’s a new moon in your sign today, too, which can find you meeting the world with a fresh perspective and a new attitude. People may not recognize you! It’s an exciting time to make a change.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in your sign, Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you having exciting discussions about your career or reputation—just be mindful that people might exaggerate things, even if they mean well! Today’s new moon in Cancer also encourages you to carve out more time for rest and relaxation in your life.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you experiencing a profound philosophical breakthrough! You may run into some know-it-alls today, too. You could be connecting with a new community, making friends, or reconnecting with old pals during today’s new moon in Cancer.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Exciting messages of support may arrive as Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! Just watch out for drama in your social life. A fresh start can arrive in your career thanks to today’s new moon in Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Exciting developments may take place today as Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Big news might be shared, but do watch out for exaggerations. This can be an exciting time to connect with the public. You could be traveling somewhere new and inspiring soon, thanks to today’s new moon in Cancer.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your schedule might be especially busy today as Mercury in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. Exciting invitations may arrive, but be careful not to overbook yourself. There’s a new moon in Cancer, which can find you and your partners taking a new approach to money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could bring good news, big ideas, and juicy gossip your way. There’s a new moon in Cancer, too, inspiring a fresh start in your relationships!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting discussions and big ideas can be shared in your close relationships today as Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. There’s a new moon in Cancer, too, finding you beginning a project at work or a new wellness routine.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your schedule might be very busy as Mercury in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. There may be exciting plans in your calendar, but be careful not to overextend yourself. There’s a new moon in fellow water sign Cancer, which could find you connecting with a crush, reconnecting with an established lover, starting a new art project, or simply having more fun!