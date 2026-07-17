Daily Horoscope: July 17, 2026

Most days have a texture, and today’s is distinctly Virgo — the impulse to make the list, assess what’s working, notice what isn’t. That’s not a bad instinct. The Moon moves into Virgo, and everything gets a second look: the desk, the plan, the relationship you haven’t thought about in a week. It’s a productive energy, stargazer, until the evaluation turns on you and the critic that was pointed outward finds a closer target. The Moon meets Venus this afternoon, which softens things a little. By evening, Mars squares the Moon, and the day lands on a harder question: what do you actually want, and are you doing anything about it?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Tonight, the Moon squares Mars and the internal critic gets loud. Every plan has ten problems, every move has a flaw — that’s not insight, Aries, that’s just the Virgo Moon doing its thing. This evaluating energy is a weather system, not a verdict. You were right about the direction before the second-guessing started. Don’t let the doubt talk you out of it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You know what you like — that’s never been the problem. What today is asking for is something more precise. The Moon meeting your ruling planet in Virgo isn’t about pleasure so much as discernment: not just what feels good, but what’s actually good for you right now, Taurus. There’s a difference. Notice what comes up when you try to answer that.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury conjunct the Sun gave your mind a direct line all week — thoughts followed through, connections clicked, things actually resolved. That window is closing now, Gemini. Whatever clicked into place these past few days, get it out of your head, and somewhere you can find it. Mercury retrograde scrambles the signal fast, and it goes faster than you think. Write it down.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

When the Moon moves into Virgo, Cancer tends to cope by getting busy — something to fix, someone to check on, a task that feels newly urgent. That impulse isn’t wrong, but ask yourself today whether the helping is for them or for you. Taking care of other people is easier than sitting with your own unfinished business, Cancer. You know which one’s calling.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is sitting in Cancer today without much pressing on it — no square, no conjunction amplifying the signal. That should feel like relief, Leo. It might feel a little strange instead. You’re good at rising to something; you’re less practiced at operating without resistance. Today isn’t asking you to perform or prove anything. Notice what you actually want when nothing’s demanding it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde in Cancer, Moon in Virgo — for you, Virgo, that’s very uncomfy. Your analytical instincts are wide awake while the material they’re working with is still emotional, still processing, not ready to be filed. The urge to organize it into something coherent is strong. Resist it for now. Some things have to finish feeling before they can start making sense.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The Moon meeting Venus in Virgo has you running a diagnostic on every interaction — that pause before they replied, the phrasing of that message, whether someone seemed off. Libra is wired for interpersonal data, but today the Virgo filter is turned up too high. Not every signal is a verdict. Some people are just having a day that has nothing to do with you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something you’ve been keeping contained — not letting it get too big, not giving it more air than necessary — is running out of room to stay that size. Pluto opposing Jupiter is at near-peak, and for Scorpio, that opposition has a name. You know what it is. The question isn’t whether it expands. It’s whether you decide how, or let it decide for you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus are all in active aspect to Jupiter right now — and all three are heading toward exact within five days. That’s a lot of signal at once, Sagittarius. Expansive, transformative, disruptive, all simultaneously. When everything is urgent, nothing is. Pick the one thread that actually belongs to you right now and follow that. The rest can wait.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon in Virgo matches your frequency today — practical, task-oriented, not a lot of emotional interference. That’s a good thing, Capricorn, but watch what you do with it. A day that feels manageable has a way of becoming the day you try to fit everything in. The energy is here. That doesn’t mean you have to use all of it. Leave something for tomorrow.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus sextiling Jupiter right now means the ideas you’ve been carrying — the ones that felt premature, too big, not quite the right moment — have more runway behind them than they did a week ago. Aquarius operates ahead of the curve by design, but the curve is closing in. Something you thought was years away is closer. Don’t keep treating it like it’s still hypothetical.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde in Aries is an uncomfortable combination — your ruling planet wants to drift and dissolve, and the sign it’s sitting in wants action and a point. You’ve probably felt that as a low-grade impatience with yourself, Pisces, like the answer should be here by now. It’s coming. Neptune doesn’t do fast, and retrograde makes it slower still. Stop pushing the timeline.

Pisces monthly horoscope