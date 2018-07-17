Daily Horoscope: July 18, 2018

The Moon in harmony-loving Libra connects with warrior planet Mars, currently retrograde in Aquarius, at 2:56 AM—things aren’t moving quickly, but they’re moving at the necessary pace to help you plan the best way to achieve your goals.

Today’s Moon in Libra finds you in a domestic mood, eager to connect with family and busy sprucing up your home. You’re feeling nostalgic—do your best to stay present, too, Cancer.

The Moon in Libra finds you in a chatty mood today, Leo! Libra is a sign that likes to consider all sides of an issue—are you examining all points of view?

The Moon is in Libra today, Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and self-esteem. Reflect on your budget today—not just how your spend your money, but how you spend your time, too.

The Moon is in your sign today, Libra, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Make time to nourish yourself: do some breathing exercises, spend time outside, and have a meal with friends you love.

The Moon is in Libra today, Scorpio, finding you in a private mood. Don’t overbook yourself today. Libra is the sign of balance—make sure you’re carving out enough time for yourself to unwind!

You’re in an amicable mood today as the Moon in friendly air sign Libra lights up the social sector of your chart, putting you in the mood to share ideas and network.

The Moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, Capricorn: How do you want to be seen by the world? Libra is a sign that wants to get along with everyone… but is that you?

The Moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Aquarius, encouraging you to see the world and learn new things. As experimental as you are, you can get stuck in your ways—make a point to get unstuck today.

The Moon in Libra encourages you to focus on your physical health—you spend a lot of time with your emotions, but make sure you’re also staying hydrated, dear fish!

Your focus is on your relationships today, Aries, and the Moon in Libra encourages you to reflect on the experiences and points of view of your partners. Make a point to be a good listener today.

The Moon is in Libra today, Taurus, finding you in an intense mood. Sex and intimacy issues come to the fore. Don’t ignore your more complicated emotions today—they’re begging to be examined.

The Moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a fun and easy mood. We are in the middle of a very intense eclipse season, but this is a great day to try to enjoy yourself, flirt with a crush, or make some art.

